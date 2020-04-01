Are outdoor activities still open? Golf course

Tampa, Florida. —Because of the closed beaches, parks and pools, there is not much outdoor activity to process Safer at Home orders.

However, there are still some options that can maintain social distance.

Most bay area golf courses have opted to remain open, which is good news for people like Don Aiken.

“It’s a way to do some exercise every day,” said Aikens. “It’s a good social distance, as it must not exceed 400 yards from the next group.”

Rich Unger is a PGA professional and manager of Heritage Isles Golf and Country Club in New Tampa.

He said the course implemented changes to COVID-19 and kept players safe throughout the course.

“This gives you the opportunity to get out of the fresh air, do some exercise, and play the game you love,” Unger said.

The pro shop is closed but you can check in and pay and play under outdoor tents. This prevents customers from gathering inside and keeps customers away from employees.

Every golfer gets their own cart that is disinfected each time they are used.

The ball washer on the course is sealed with shrink wrap.

Also, additional PVC pipes are attached to the bottom of each flagstick so that the ball can lean on the hole, but won’t fall, so you don’t have to touch anything to pick it up.

“We basically eliminated any contacts that other people could contact to make things accessible and secure,” said Unger.

The new rules probably won’t help you shoot low scores, but they keep the course open.

It keeps the people on the course, the well-founded crew works every day, and the employees pay.

