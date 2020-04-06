Prince Charles He is isolated after recovering from COVID-19 and his wife Cameras Parker Bowles Ended his 14-day isolation period today after testing negative for coronavirus. This is good news for the royal family and their fans, but it is bad news for a malicious report spoken from a board. Gossip Cop you can explain.

A story this week New idea is titled “Charles And Camilla Torn Apart 15 Years Anniversary”. The fake article states that the couple “would like to have a party,” but obviously can’t because of the pandemic. According to the tabloid confidant, Prince Charles is “baffled that he can’t even spend his wedding anniversary with the love of his life,” claiming they’ll be separated even from the other big day, which is April 9th.

Unfortunately for the newspaper, the world today received good news that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are both isolated and reunited. Prince Charles is in good health, “according to People, and he and Parker Bowes are reunited. It looks like the couple will be able to celebrate their crystal birthday together, marking the occasion on Thursday at their farm in Scotland. The two were living on separate wings. of the house, called Birkhall, while Prince Charles was recovering.

No wonder New Idea has no idea about the events of the royal family. Gossip Cop over time he repeated the diary for his false report. Two weeks ago, we removed a false report from the publication claiming that Prince William and Kate Middleton were taking the throne amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was another in a long line of times Gossip Cop has corrected false stories about who will be the next king of England.

The board is also guilty of blatant and witty examples of bait and switch items, like last month’s two stories, that intentionally had headline deceptions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One claimed that his alleged divorce was “confirmed” by the palace, and another claiming his son, Archie, had been “missing” for days. Gossip Cop deleted both false stories.

New Idea has been feeling a lack of family for years. In 2018, the paper intended for Parker Bowles to write a “told” book that was “ready to blow up the royal family.” The story, debunked by Gossip Cop at that time, it was completely untrue, and obviously the duchess didn’t write any such book, never did. The magazine should stop inventing these stories, as it is embarrassing right now.