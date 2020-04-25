Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renewing their vows in Hollywood?

ad here

They are Prince Harry e Meghan Markle Do you plan to renew your vows in Hollywood? That’s what a tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop investigated the story and determined it was false.

It has been an intense few months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since her announcement that they would be leaving as members of the royal family for their move to Canada and then to Los Angeles, and more recently her announcement just a few days ago. would stop cooperating with the British tabloid press. Of course, none of this was stopped by the tabloid press in its continued search for drama, real or invented. In a new story, Heat is now claiming that the couple plans to renew their wedding vows in Los Angeles.

“This will symbolize a new beginning for them both practically and spiritually,” a so-called “privileged royal” told the Heat. “Sure, you run the risk of annoying the real ones, but this new beginning is important for both of them.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning an “intimate, barefoot ceremony overlooking the ocean” which will also be attended by major A-listers, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, Serena Williams and Elton John, along with Markle’s mother and friends from both Canada and the UK. “They’re planning a giant reception,” the gloomy tipster continues.

This second wedding, according to the questionable source, could serve to widen the gap between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family. Supposedly, it also has a “practical” side: “Getting married on U.S. soil will help Harry’s visa status, giving him more right to be in the country in the long run.”

There are several problems Gossip Cop see with this story. First, the tabloid initially suggests that the ceremony would be an intimate beachfront event, then names a long list of celebrities and mentions a “giant reception,” which is obviously contradictory. And why would the couple fly to their British friends all the way out to Los Angeles for a wedding when presumably they were already attending the first one?

Second, “renewing votes” is not a legal action, but an informal one. It’s not like Meghan Markle and her husband would get a second marriage license, so even if marrying on American soil would somehow help Prince Harry’s visa status, it wouldn’t be relevant in this case.

Also, when should this second wedding take place? It certainly won’t happen soon, which happens with coronavirus blockage and restricted international travel. The article implies that all those Hollywood stars are already saving the date, but no one really knows, then the country will reopen again.

It should come as no surprise that the corpse industry enjoys making no sense to insult insults about Markle and Prince Harry. Heat is no exception. Shortly after its announcement in February that the couple would step down from their real roles, the tabloid published a ridiculous article alleging that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were fighting to befriend Markle.

Gossip Cop burst that one without much trouble, as we did for the equally false claims in the newspaper that the couple was expecting a second child and that the Duchess was going to star in her own reality show. Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially cut off engagement with major British tabloids, it seems likely they’re just getting more creative and nasty with their rumors.