Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse engaged? See the supposed engagement ring – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML425b35a3ae398cc2c868af5cc39ecf4511%

% MINIFYHTML425b35a3ae398cc2c868af5cc39ecf4512%

WENN / Avalon / Ivan Nikolov

The 28-year-old model comes out with the & # 39; Batman & # 39; for a Dior party in Paris, where she wears a new gold band on her wedding finger that arouses the rumors of engagement.

News Info –

It seems that Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse They have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple generates rumors of engagement after the model was photographed with a new gold band on her wedding finger while attending a recent event.

Suki left on Friday, January 17 for a Dior party in Paris with her friend actor. Before the event, the 28-year-old model looked fashionable with a mesh skirt on the floor that she combined with a cream-colored sweater and Dior kitten heels. He combed his dark locks into a messy bun while letting the front of his braids frame his face.

As regards “Dusk“Star, he opted for a casual look with a black leather jacket. The British brave completed the look with a black T-shirt, striped pants and a baseball cap, which he wore the other way around.

% MINIFYHTML425b35a3ae398cc2c868af5cc39ecf4513%

% MINIFYHTML425b35a3ae398cc2c868af5cc39ecf4514%

Fortunately the two seemed inseparable that night, but one thing that attracted more attention was the curious choice of Suki jewelry for her. Rumor has it that the couple got engaged during the vacation when Rob spent the vacation time with Suki’s family.

In addition to the alleged engagement band, Suki wore two other rings. He had a gold ring with a large dark gem on the left middle finger. In the meantime, he was wearing an oval silver ring on his right index finger.

Rob and Suki are known for being notoriously private with their romance. In April 2019 “The batter“Star was asked about Suki, to which he replied:” Do I have to talk about her? When you let people in, devalue what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would think he was extremely rude. If you set up a wall, it ends better. ”

He continued to explain: “I can’t understand how someone can walk hand in hand on the street, and it’s the same as when I do it and hundreds of people take your photo. The line between when you act and when you’ve won don’t wash yourself and in the end you go completely crazy. ”