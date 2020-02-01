Are these the best Super Bowl commercials ever? And what can you expect this year?

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched programs on American television. As the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs compete, advertisers will also go down in history as the best-known commercials.

Super Bowl commercials have become a cultural phenomenon, and new ads appear every year to attract public attention.

Fox Super Bowl ads sold out for a record $ 5.6 million per 30-second spot

The broadcast of these commercials has become a kind of competition for advertisers who have so much at stake. As the year gets bigger and better, many of the classic Super Bowl commercials are left behind, but they are sure not to be forgotten.

Here are some that have left their mark on Super Bowl trading history and could be considered the best of all time:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1n6hf3adNqk [/ embed]

In this Volkswagen commercial from 2011, a child in Star Wars Darth Vader disguise roams the house and tries to apply “The Force” to everything, from the family dog ​​to the Volkswagen parked in the family driveway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kg5cdZ-Fnpc [/ embed]

This Reebok Classic aired in 2003 and featured a fictional soccer player named “Terrible Terry Tate” in this comedic Super Bowl commercial. As a forced office linebacker, Terry Tate made his employees responsible for rule violations and office errors.

See also: 20 surprising facts about the Super Bowl

Given that a 30-second spot costs around $ 5.6 million and is at stake that much, marketers have published several ads in advance to check their presence. Here’s a look at what to expect this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OpuHa2vwdk [/ embed]

Doritos released this teaser by legendary actor Sam Elliot with artist Little Nas X in this “Old Town Road” dance-off for Doritos Cool Ranch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0 [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7h6Vls-uO8 [/ embed]

John Cena teaches Jimmy Falon to have fun exercising in this fun Super Bowl advertisement for Michelob ULTRA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92sXWVxRr0g [/ embed]

In this ad we see some Porsche employees who are pursuing one of their employees in this Porsche museum robbery. This would be the brand’s first Super Bowl ad since 1997.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZqD-gSbUGY [/ embed]

As Walmart’s first Super Bowl commercial, its advertising underscores the user-friendliness of online food pick-up. You’ll see the famous characters from movies and TV shows who conveniently pick up their Walmart groceries.

The development of these Super Bowl commercials has become a cultural phenomenon. So this year’s ads will be no different.

Next: Kevin Hart will host a Super Bowl party with stars in Miami

Henry Cavil was so jacked up for the witcher that he tore up his costumes … thanks to his training routine