Are we approaching the end of “Camelot II” in New England?

America broke out of England almost 250 years ago, but millions of states remain fixed on the British royal family.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex – also known as “Harry and Meghan” – may have their own TV network before the Red Sox are eliminated from the post-2020 season, or July 4, which comes first.

New Englanders led the movement to force the 13 colonies out of the runway of the House of Hanover and away from the hold of King George III. The toxic masculinity that flooded in Lexington, Concord and Menotomy on Patriots Day in 1775 eventually resulted in these United States.

And for more than 200 years, John and Jackie Kennedy were the only entity to come close to a royal couple.

Their “Camelot” ended way too fast.

For more than ten years New England has enjoyed a “Camelot” sequel in the form of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Tom and Gisele are as close to a royal couple as you will ever see in Massachusetts. The GOAT QB and the GOAT super model. One is devastatingly beautiful, with the face of an angel and blessed with timeless splendor. The other is worth about $ 360 million, had her husband back after Super Bowl XLVI and dominated her profession for two decades.

The fictional “Camelot” made by Lerner and Loewe offered ideal weather conditions – with rain only after sunset and the winter ended at the dot in March. Tom and Gisele may see themselves at the forefront of the fight to stop climate change. But their “Camelot” shuns untouched seasonal conditions. After all, they still live in New England. Instead, it announces Duck Boat Parades, Fashion Weeks in New York and bareback riding on the beach in Costa Rica.

Regardless of the era, “Camelot” always ends. And rather than many would prefer. That makes it “Camelot”.

The Citizens of Patriot Nation is now told that their “Camelot” will close on Broadway this spring.

The ‘royal couple’ supposedly split up and the king has almost certainly resigned from his throne. Unlike Edward VIII, Brady will not do this for the woman he loves – but rather for a huge payday in Miami, Los Angeles, Tennessee, or Las Vegas.

A cover story in Life & Style magazine this week, meanwhile, shouted the Brady-Bündchen marriage is broken.

“It is over between Tom and Gisele. They had a long duration, but they have grown apart,” a “source” told Life & Style. “Tom and Gisele are definitely at a crossroads in their marriage.”

Wait, there’s more.

“Gisele records his training and game schedule, but she hates being away from home so often – and always demands that he fly home as quickly as possible.”

The story both leads to the conclusion that Mrs. Brady no longer wants to be with her husband, but hates the fact that he is never there.

Call it “Gexit.”

Call it ‘fake news’.

Or call it “none of your business.”

Unfortunately, in a case of imperfect timing, Brady appeared all alone during the UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday just before the Life & Style story on the interwebs.

In the meantime, Brady wisely expresses his thoughts about freedom of choice, while the Patriots’ Doomsday clock unwinds to all zeros. Brady told his friend Jim Gray on Westwood One Sunday that he is “broad-minded about the trial” and added, “I look at what awaits us. Whatever the future holds, I will embrace it with open arms.”

Brady’s Instagram story on Tuesday, however, had an image of “Stay Tom” in the snow with his caption “Love you all”, followed by a few emojis with a red heart.

If you want Brady to stay in New England, you are probably convinced that this is a green light that he will be back with the Patriots in the fall.

If you believe the Patriots are “on their way to the future,” the capital letter “A” in the word “All” means “Adios, New England.”

There are almost two months left on the calendar before Brady can legally speak with another NFL team about future jobs.

It only seems to take two years.

Patriots fans continue to debate the merits of a future with and without Brady. Robert Kraft apparently feels busy making sure that Brady does not leave New England without the appearance of a fight.

The crowd ‘Hope He Stays’ got a huge boost thanks to a three-word answer that Kraft delivered to a busy New York street.

“Are we going to keep Tom in New England, Bob?!?” TMZ asked the owner of the Patriots when he entered a waiting SUV.

“We are planning to!” Kraft shouted.

Think you can book the flight to Tampa for February and start saving for Super Bowl LV tickets.

At least you will be guaranteed good weather.

Even if “Camelot” has ended.

