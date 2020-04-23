Are you a perfect person? How COVID-19 transmission spreads to you

TORONTO –

There is no doubt that the ongoing spread of COVID-19 has caused significant damage to many patients with mental illness, but new research will look at one specific group: perfect people .

Gordon Flett, a clinical psychologist at York University, said: “I believe that the current epidemic, which is a global public health problem, will do more harm to professionals. pros and cons to their perfection. “

“Recent evidence shows that overall performance has become a huge and growing problem – we are talking about values ​​that impact millions of people. , as we have seen. “

Flett is the author of an article published in the Journal of Concurrent Disorders that examines how our experience of “global health causes greater depression and anxiety and mental health problems of the people can be found well. “

Flett’s base in this move is out of control, says Flett. Our daily work has been thrown out the window because of the personal and physical separation. He pointed out that this, along with the fact that many of the uncertainties surrounding the disease, are particularly common to perfect people, who are constantly searching for truth and acceptance known.

Flett states that “for the perfect person … they themselves are by nature a success, but we are now in a situation where the goal is to survive and get accepted by, “” So the needs are always present that are not truly expressed. “

In an effort to regain control, perfectionists will often engage in behaviors that are detrimental to their health, often in the form of overcompensation.

Dr. Mariyam Ahmed, a psychologist in Toronto, explained that with so many people living in the home, for example, perfect people feel more likely to be depressed than they think ” independent time ”, go upstairs and go through the daily routine.

“If work is reduced and [people] spend more time at home, they may feel obligated to cook for the family or to make ends meet,” Ahmed told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. the perfect home. ” The. “No matter what they try to get involved in … they want to be the best in it.”

Flett’s motivation for this, explains Flett, is fear and anxiety because of the negative or “perfect.” This height can be internal or external by the people around them.

“The passion for not being able to work … is driven by the need to avoid fear of failure or fear of shame,” the professor said. “So you keep on working and working hard to make things that you don’t think will ever happen.”

This fear, he explained, is a growing concern surrounding the current global epidemic. So not only are those with perfect health will suffer, but those with smaller labels will be more likely to see their health worsen.

PERFECTIONIST EDUCATIONAL EDUCATION

Evidence shows that perfection is a problem throughout the world, especially among children and adolescents in school.

A 2015 survey of more than 900 high school students in Australia reported that about 30 percent of these students had some form of completion. A recent study looking at young people in Norway found that 38 percent of students between the ages of 13 and 14 were also disadvantaged.

It is also reported that thousands of years ago it is now more likely to become better than previous generations. A study published last year followed the rise of perfectionism between 1990 and 2015 among participants from around the world. It involved 77 studies and almost 25,000 people ranging in age from 15 to 49 years.

Flett said the anxiety of students will be magnified by the global outbreak and cause feelings of hopelessness and despair. He explained this would result in too much search for online information and more comparisons with others.

“I am concerned that they will spend a lot of time decorating and knowing why they are not the place they should be at the achievement of their accomplishments and their goals, not yet. despair and block because of the situation, ”says Flett.

PERFECTIONISM IN THE FRONT

Health care workers continue to increase their overall well-being due to the spread of the disease. As described by a York University professor, the field is a great place to call, whether watching a tournament involving admission to medical school or the fact that for nurses and doctors, their work involved saving lives. Adding to this already stressful situation is worsening because of the large number of patients and for many, the lack of personal protective equipment.

Flett says, “Unfortunately for many of these people they always find a way to blame themselves.” “They’ll think, ‘I didn’t save that person but I had to.”

“[In these situations], there is a good sense of helplessness, which is more self-fulfilling and adds to the sense of anxiety and despair.”

Similar thoughts were provided by a specialist in coronavirus infection in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a 2005 interview with NPR, the doctor expressed his own optimism while working as a physician and a specialist in infectious diseases.

Not only did Fauci admit to doing the right thing, but he explained that there was “a feeling of anxiety and a sense of inadequacy,” which he said made him “humble.”

According to Flett, this is a perfect example of what a great job it is.

Flett states that “although he was considered a leader in the United States – which would make him a world-class expert – on how to do this work, he still has violence to the mind is not enough, ”said Flett. That’s what it says about perfectionists; at the core of what is going on with them is a sense of insecurity and inferiority, so they always want to prove themselves. “

SEE THE SERVICE

In addition to performing at their best, perfectionists also do not want to see weaknesses, explains Flett. This often causes them to not seek help when they need it.

Flett advocates perfectionism in a positive way and realizes that the struggles they face are normal.

“They have to take care of themselves and get to know other people most of the time they feel the same, and they are far from themselves,” he said.

It is also recommended to try to relax through the relaxation techniques. Instead of focusing on Googling the latest version of COVID-19, try listening to podcasts and music, watching TV shows, or connecting with family and friends.

Ahmed says the focus is on the present.

Ahmed says “It prevents us from doing the future-demanding, especially now,” “It makes you more motivated to get involved in the task at hand. the ‘how,’ which will cause further stress. “

According to Flett, when great employees make up for their loss, they like to see it as a manifestation of personal inferiority or impatience within them. That kind of thinking, he said, needs to stop.

Flett states that “Perfectionists need to acknowledge the fact that no one is perfect [and] that mistakes and failures are educational,” “It’s time age and expand but not judge yourself when you do it. “

.