Are you covered? Everything you need to know about home, car and content insurance

Insurance can protect you and your family from financial ruin. But how much do you really need? How should you prioritize the different types of insurance? And what are the common mistakes people make when buying insurance? In part two of a Herald series, Diana Clement examines home, content and auto insurance.

Whether it’s your dog throwing a bright yellow shade on the brand new carpet or the laundry flooding after someone has left the tap on for too long, there are times when things just happen to be out of your control.

It is the unexpected for which the insurance covers you.

Insurance claims happen when you least expect them and you probably can’t afford them. Some of the most common insurance policies we buy cover our home, content and car.

Home insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing your home if it is damaged by fire, earthquake, impact or other accidents.

Police is a product that gives you peace of mind, says Terry Jordan of the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ). Few Kiwis could pay to replace their homes from their own pockets if they were destroyed. Insurance is compulsory if you have a mortgage.

With home insurance, the building, fixtures, fittings and elements, including fences, driveways, swimming pools and retaining walls, are “covered” against accidental damage. In the absence of relevant exclusions, your insurance company pays to restore or replace the damage, minus any excess, which is the first part of the claim that everyone pays.

Most policies include a range of extras, such as gradual damage from leaking pipes and alternative accommodation costs if your home becomes unlivable.

Owner’s policies for long term rentals may have additional extras such as methamphetamine contamination and willful damage.

Here in New Zealand, home insurance includes fees for EQC coverage. This is designed to cover you in the event of a natural disaster, including an earthquake, a natural landslide, a volcanic eruption, hydrothermal activity or a tsunami.

It also covers your residential lots within limits against storms and floods. The EQC covers up to $ 150,000.

Be aware that houses used for commercial purposes such as businesses or short term rentals are often not covered by standard home insurance and require specialized commercial policies. They are also excluded from EQC coverage.

If you do not buy specialist innkeepers or other commercial coverages, you could find yourself without any cover in the event of a major claim.

Know what your home is worth

Before the Christchurch earthquakes, insurance policies were open-ended and insurance companies would pay what it would cost to reinstall the home.

This has proven to be too costly for insurers and with most insurers, you now need to insure yourself for a fixed amount depending on the cost of rebuilding your home.

If you underestimate your estimated reconstruction cost, you could end up with a partially built house and you will have to find the money to complete the job.

Most insurers provide calculators to help calculate the sum insured or, to be sure, get a quantity report on the cost of rebuilding your home and update it every few years. Construction costs are changing.

Getting a quantity surveyor to assess your home is the most accurate way of knowing how much it would cost to replace it. Photo / 123RF

Like all insurance, there are exclusions. You are generally not covered against wear, depreciation, decay, pest damage, power outages, progressive deterioration, intentional damage caused by occupants or if you leave your home unoccupied for 30 days or more.

Content insurance covers damage or loss of your personal belongings and household items.

Your premium covers you in the event of accidental loss or damage, or theft, less your deductible. It is common to have limits on expensive items such as jewelry, laptops, cell phones, bikes and other valuables, although you can usually pay an additional premium to cover the items for more.

Most content policies come with very important extras such as coverage all over New Zealand for your personal belongings.

This is very useful if you are traveling or taking expensive items like cellphones or bikes out of the house.

Check if there is a price limit on these items. If so, you can pay a little extra premium to cover them up to the full replacement value.

Another valuable benefit with content insurance is liability protection, which covers you for damage to the property of others.

Liability coverage includes your children, says Jordan, and one common complaint is when a child on a bicycle damages a parked car. In one case, paid for by AA Insurance, a teenager on a bike swerved to avoid being hit by a bus, but caused $ 2,700 in damage to a car that he hit while trying to avoid being run over by the bus.

Some policies cover home office equipment and the contents of your young adult children when they live in university residences.

And if your keys are lost or illegally duplicated, you can have your home’s locks replaced, if they are included in your policy or purchased as an extra, says Jordan.

Property damage caused by adolescents may not be covered by insurance. Photo / Dean Purcell

Whether it’s home or content insurance, it is essential to read the policy to understand what you are covered for and what is not.

Personal effects stored or in transit to a new home are often not covered.

Likewise, damage caused by guests to your home is not covered, which can be a problem when teenagers and young adults organize parties.

Car insurance

If you own and use a car, you need insurance. This even includes old firecrackers due to the damage you can cause to other cars and property.

Most people purchase comprehensive insurance covering accidents, theft, fire and other damage. It also covers any damage to the other car or property you hit for which you are legally responsible.

If you are at fault, your insurance company will settle the payment with the third party’s insurer.

Liability insurance costs less. It only pays for the damage you cause to other cars and property. The other alternative is a third party, fire and theft policy.

Anyone with a half decent car costs more than they can afford to replace needs full insurance. It is generally compulsory for cars purchased with financing.

John Lucas of the ICNZ cites an example of a 20-year-old driver who owns a $ 6,000 Toyota Corolla. The cost of full coverage would be approximately $ 1,600 per year, but $ 500 for third party fire and theft coverage or $ 300 for third parties only.

Frequent mistakes

Owners of cheap cars often think it is not worth insuring them.

It’s a big mistake, said Lucas. If you hit another car, you may have to pay tens of thousands of dollars for the repair.

These days, a slight bump in the back can cost thousands of dollars to repair with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Even minor impacts from bumpers, glass or doors containing these systems can be extremely costly to repair.

The ICNZ automotive committee recently visited a European car repair shop and members were blown away by the cost of repairing minor damage, says Lucas.

“There was a Bentley station wagon with a crack in the headlight and a broken bumper. We thought it would be ($ 3,000 to $ 5,000) to fix. It was $ 14,000.”

Even hitting a high-end bike could cost you $ 15,000.

If your car is written off and you only have third-party coverage, you may have to pay up to $ 200 for towing and around $ 30 of storage per day for the wreckage, says Lucas. This can start to add up if the police have to do forensic work on the car.

If you are at fault in an accident, you are required to pay the driver’s car rental fees, which can reach a few hundred dollars a day if they use services such as Right2Drive, says Lucas.

Uninsured drivers also do not take into account the cost of damage they can cause to goods such as street lights, electrical substations, homes and even trains.

Auto insurance is essential if you drive. Photo / 123RF

hooks

Insurance always comes with hooks. Non-disclosure is important.

This is where the policyholder does not tell the insurance company important facts that could affect the acceptance of the insurance or the premium.

Failing, for example, to declare that you or other occupants of a house have criminal convictions, or for automobile insurance, you have already been convicted of impaired driving, your insurance is canceled. You must also report significant changes upon renewal.

Last year, non-disclosure was the third most significant issue for those who complained to the insurance and financial services ombudsman.

Exclusion from the police was the most common type of complaint.

A regular hook with motor vehicle insurance takes out a policy on your behalf for teens or young adults because you think it will save you money.

It is fraud. What matters is who is the main driver, not who owns the car. If it’s the adolescent / young adult and the premium was parent-based, the request will be denied, says Lucas.

“He is still being discovered.”

Applications for youth are denied if they do not meet their restricted license conditions. This includes driving without a supervisor after 10 p.m. or at any time with passengers.

