Are you covered? What insurance do you need and what you don’t have

Insurance can protect you and your family from financial ruin. But how much do you really need? How should you prioritize the different types of coverage? And what are the common mistakes people make when buying insurance? In the first part of a Herald series, Tamsyn Parker asks the experts for some key starting points.

We’ve all heard the horror stories.

The couple who ended up with a huge hospital bill after an accident while abroad. The family who lost everything after a fire. A widow’s three-year battle to be paid after her husband’s diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Insurance. It can save you from financial and personal disaster – but it can also be confusing and costly.

Consumer New Zealand said the Kiwis were paying more for insurance than ever, but were not getting a fair deal.

In a survey from last year, Consumer found that people were not sure what coverage their policies offered them and what they were getting for their money.

It also revealed that one in four had had a problem with their insurer – the main complaint was an unreasonably denied claim.

Last year, more than 3,800 complaints were sent to the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman, an increase of 13% compared to the previous year.

And the government recognizes the problem, announcing last month a series of proposed changes to the law on insurance contracts.

The main change is that it will be up to insurers to ask the right questions when it comes to applying for new insurance and demanding that contracts be easily understood.

Consumer protection will also be strengthened against unfair terms in contracts.

Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said the current law was out of date and that many policies were complex and difficult to follow.

He said consumers could take out insurance policies they didn’t understand, were unsuitable for their needs and “could leave them in the dark about what to disclose to their insurer”.

He’s not wrong.

To help dispel the confusion, the Herald is tackling insurance in an in-depth series this week.

We are looking at home, health, life, travel and auto insurance – outlining the facts, myths and discussing the type of coverage you need.

And on Wednesday, we are hosting a live chat with an expert to answer all your questions.

Many of us are sold insurance because of our fear, but experts believe it should be a matter of peace of mind and doing what you can afford.

Tom Hartmann, editor of Sorted, managed by the government’s monetary education arm – the Commission for Financial Capability, explains that when it comes to deciding what type of insurance you need most, it recommend giving priority to protecting people, then to your money and other things.

Life insurance, income protection, injury or critical illness or disability coverage are there if something happens to you that prevents you from earning and can provide financial support to your family when they need it most.

“If something happens to you and you are the primary breadwinner, what do you want for those you leave behind or can no longer support?”

Tom Hartmann, editor of Sorted, headed by the Commission for Financial Capability. Photo / provided.

It could be a replacement income to allow the children to complete their studies or a lump sum payment so that the family can pay off a mortgage and not have to sell the house.

Even an average livelihood of around $ 50,000 a year could bring in more than $ 2 million during one’s working life.

“If you look at earning capacity until you retire, it’s pretty substantial. If you had another asset like a house worth $ 2 million, you would insure it.”

However, only around 15% of Kiwis provide their income. Kiwis are much more likely to insure their car with 77% of us taking out auto insurance, although many of those involved in the affair with an uninsured driver would like to see it made mandatory.

Types of insurance:

Hartmann says that some may not need to cover “people” if they have no dependents or a large debt to fear like a mortgage.

“If you don’t have people who depend on you, you may not need to cover people.”

Protecting your money could be as simple as purchasing third-party auto insurance so that if you hit this Porsche or Lamborghini, you’re not in the pocket with a $ 50,000 repair bill.

If you cannot afford to replace your vehicle if it is written off, comprehensive auto insurance protects against loss.

But Hartmann says that not everyone needs to have the type of insurance that covers their business.

Third party auto insurance will cover the cost of repairing someone else’s car if you damage it in an accident. Photo / 123RF.com.

If they do not have real valuables, they may not need content insurance or if there are only a few items such as a laptop, ensure that this item may have more than meaning.

Most people cannot afford to pay to rebuild their house if it is burned down by a fire or damaged by a flood or an earthquake.

This is probably why home insurance is one of the most common. However, some people whose homes were damaged by the Canterbury earthquakes had no coverage.

If you don’t have private home insurance, it means you will also lose a payment from the Earthquake Commission.

Hartmann says people need to know how to make insurance work for them.

“We recommend that people work with an advisor.”

Many people worry about the cost of using an advisor or worry about selling insurance they don’t need.

Hartmann says most advisers will show you the Rolls-Royce version of what’s on offer first.

“Then it’s up to people to say” I don’t want you to show me the Rolls-Royce-Ferrari version – I need to see the Toyota. “

He says that people should be frank with their money plan and how much they are willing to pay.

“They [the advisers] know very well how to find something in your budget. They are trained to do it.”

Insurance advisers are typically paid commission by insurance companies with initial commissions on new life insurance policies ranging from around 170 to 210 percent of the premium in the first year – a level that l industry is under pressure from regulators to cut back.

Premium costs can be reduced by changing the excess – the amount of money you have to pay first – if there is a problem – increasing the wait time or purchasing a lower level of coverage.

“You may be able to purchase life insurance for three to four years rather than the next 10.”

Tim Fairbrother, a financial advisor at Rival Wealth, believes that health insurance should be at the bottom of the priority list below income and life insurance.

“The public health system is pretty good despite its problems.”

He says that young people are more likely to have an accident, in which case you will be covered by the ACC.

“Few 40-year-olds have hip replacements.”

“I really encourage people to go for higher risk coverage, especially if they have a mortgage and a family.”

But he says that New Zealanders tend to favor health. About 35% of Kiwis have health insurance.

For those who can afford it, Fairbrother says that paying for health insurance is worth it, but it also costs more as you get older.

Hartmann says health insurance gives people more flexibility.

“It gives them the option of not waiting in a public queue.”

But that doesn’t make it his priority list to cover people, money and all that.

What about overinsurance?

There are certainly cases where people accidentally take out two life insurance policies or have overlapping coverage. This is where an advisor can help you.

But not regularly reviewing your insurance can also lead to overinsurance.

Hartmann cites the increase in KiwiSaver balances for people who should be taken into account when it comes to how much life or income protection a person needs.

KiwiSaver has a financial hardship clause which allows people to withdraw their money under certain conditions if they cannot provide for their daily needs.

Suppliers will also pay money early if a person has a terminal diagnosis and when a person dies, their KiwiSaver money becomes part of their estate and is passed on to whomever they want.

Hartmann says that many people choose to self-insure. While some may purchase insurance to cover their damaged phone, others bear the cost of replacing it.

The same goes for a windshield in an auto insurance policy.

“The risk does not go away, but we have to decide how we are going to handle it.”

Having a few savings in place makes self-insurance a lot easier, as this money can be used first to replace or repair items as well as to deal with other financial emergencies.

Hartmann says that a good financial advisor is not only there to help you determine what insurance you need, but when it comes to making a claim, and he suggests asking how successful and successful an advisor is. complaints experience before deciding to use its services.

Most homeowners have insurance to cover their home. Photo / 123RF.com.

And under insurance?

The insurance sector widely discusses the issue of underinsurance every year and even the Treasury has taken over with published figures on underinsurance in the home insurance sector after the switch to the sum of insurance – where a house is insured for a certain amount rather than what it costs to rebuild it.

In 2016, the Treasury estimated that 85% of homes were underinsured on average by 28%, which is equivalent to $ 185 billion in underinsurance, more than the amount owed in mortgages.

This would mean that many people would not have enough insurance coverage to pay the full cost of rebuilding their home if it was damaged permanently during a disaster.

But Hartmann says that talking about this problem of underinsurance can have a negative impact because it normalizes the fact that others do not have this insurance and reinforces the behavior that you are trying to overcome.

“These are people’s priorities.

“The products are not perfect and are really complex. So it is good to ask” do I do what I need? “

The biggest mistakes

Hartmann says that one of the biggest mistakes people make is that it takes too long to get insurance, which means it costs more.

The benefits of health and life insurance are based on age and pre-existing health conditions and are more expensive as you age and claims become more likely.

At the other end of the scale, Hartmann says people also keep certain insurance for too long.

They have life insurance but no longer have dependent children or a large debt and therefore the need for it may no longer be as great or necessary.

Another mistake is to think that once you have insurance, it is sorted.

Insurance is not a fixed and forgotten situation – it needs to be reviewed regularly as things change and especially when big life events happen, like having a baby, buying a house, getting married or getting divorced .

Hartmann says it is not necessary to have all types of insurance, but it is important to think about what could go wrong and how you would fare if it did.

“It is about assessing the losses you could absorb and what would cause serious financial difficulties and it would therefore be wise to cover yourself.”

Not having insurance or being underinsured can cause a lot of stress and put families in debt that can take years to come out.

