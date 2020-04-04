Are you heading for depression? Economists weigh

Another day, another surprise for economic forecasters. Last week, a record 6.6 million people applied for unemployment. Oxford Economics in email has called it a “puzzling jump” that may be a “new common sense”. Joe Brus Eras, chief economist at Middle Market Audit and Advisory Company RSM, writes that such a “tectonic shift” means “real-time unemployment at least 10.1%.”

Today, there is so much uncertainty in the world that economic forecasters are downgrading forecasts almost as fast as they make them. Within weeks, Goldman Sachs has downgraded its Q2 GDP forecast from –2% to –32% from –24%.

It’s pretty clear that the downturn, and perhaps the worst, is in the recession. But given how quickly the situation is changing, is it possible that a country is heading for a recession?

Fortune discussed this issue with ten economists and financial market experts. Most at this point are essentially thinking of a recession. And depression? That’s where opinions begin to diverge.

After all, of the 22 recessions since 1900, according to the State Economic Research Agency, only one was sufficient to justify such a title. The Great Depression. There were four in the 19th century before.

Currently, there are two camps. The first say that the fundamentals of the economy are inherently healthy, and a recession is unlikely. Other groups say that depression is very likely.

What is depression?

Unlike the recession, GDP growth has been negative for the second consecutive quarter, and the recession cannot be defined compactly.

Without a formal definition, economists have different practitioners. “In a recession, GDP must drop for more than two years,” said Shahidhamid, professor of finance at Florida International University and dean of finance. “The other is when GDP declines by more than 10% [two years]. The third is when the unemployment rate exceeds 10%.”

Second, some economists take a more relative approach. “Some people say that a year has to be a year [with severe economic contraction],” said Derek Horstmeier, associate professor at George Mason University’s School of Business. “Some people push it further.”

There is even doubt as to whether it needs to be obvious to everyone at the same time. “Sectors of society can fall into economic valleys. An overview of the Labor Education Behavior Research Network at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations,” said Michael Merrill, economist, professional professor and director. “Traditional Central America has known just that situation since the mid-1970s, and African Americans have known it for a long time. The consequences of all health, economic, This is clear from social welfare statistics. “

Or, as James Cassel, co-founder and chairman of investment bank Cassel Salpeter & Co., said, was: “When your friend is unemployed, it is a depression. When you are unemployed, it is a depression.”

Like depression, depression is usually retrospectively diagnosed after data has been entered. But it usually differs from many other aspects of American life in that it happens after the event, not after it has happened.

“We actually have minute-by-minute listener data for major radio shows,” said Usha Haley, W, director of the International Business Promotion Center at Wicka State University and eminent chair of international business. Frank Burton said. “We know who buys the product and what will happen. There is no first time [economic data that needs to be forecast] here.” Unable to create forecast from recent patterns.

“This [pandemic] scenario is so new that economists don’t have the right model to predict what the recovery will be,” Hamid said.

There are also inherent issues with how economists measure GDP. They usually look at the quarterly changes and predict that for annual growth. If GDP in the second quarter is expected to be -32%, a change in Q1 and Q2 throughout the year would result in a loss of 32% of GDP in that year.

When trying to understand the state of things, it can confuse the general audience. “The way Quarter over Quarter math works, if it drops significantly in Quarter 1 and stays at that lower level of activity in Quarter 2 [the rate is zero],” said US Chief Economist TS Lombard. Suddenly, mentions of economists and the media go down to 0%, which sounds much better than –32%, but still means things are still bad.

Among all these factors, it is very difficult to pinpoint whether you are heading for depression.

optimist

Optimists, if you can call them, have basically fallen into this hole with a strong economy, the uneconomic nature of the pandemic, and an estimate of pent-up demand after things have returned to normal. You can pull it out.

Hamid of Florida International University is one of the people who think that a recession is “very unlikely” given the economic performance is at stake. Haley of Wichita State University agreed. “We are at the center of all that,” she said. “We’re on the battlefield. When it’s over, we’ll retrieve it.”

In an email to Fortune, Kundan Kishor, a professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, saw the recession as “a hundredth chance.” He considers two potential scenarios. One is a significant economic downturn and a rapid recovery in the third and fourth quarters. The other is a “double dip depression” when the pandemic reappears in the fall.

If the recession lasts several months, the situation is even worse, says Sebin Yeltekin, a professor of economics at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. “But if we can resume, even a phenomenal resumption does not really destroy capital,” she said. “We are not destroying labor; the rise should be very quick.”

“If we realize that the contraction in economic activity can be lifted because it has been imposed [in response to a pandemic], this is very different from the ordinary ordinary recession where policy failure has turned into a recession,” said TS Did. Lombard Blitz.

Pessimist

And there is another perspective. “Most economic models now show 25% to 30% unemployment in the second quarter,” said George Mason’s Horstmeyer, which focuses on the degree of contraction rather than length. “The number we see sloppy is very bad. This prediction is worse than what we saw in the Great Depression. So even if it lasts only a quarter to two seconds, Can be called a depression. “

Alessandro Lebucci, associate professor of finance at Johns Hopkins Carry Business School, also highlighted the depth of collapse that the study showed using current indirect activity measurements, such as energy use and traffic patterns. “This [recession] poses a formidable challenge, and can be even longer and worse, with the 2008-09 recession continuing for six quarters and unemployment reaching 10% of the workforce. It could make it even worse. ” “Current estimates are two to four times more severe than the Great Depression.”

Levucci also notes a cascade effect that spreads throughout the economy. “People will start losing work, which means they will lose their homes,” he said. “We are used to thinking about the recession caused by short-lasting shocks. This is not only a short-lived shock, but also has long-term consequences. . This has to do with the fact that we don’t want to beep. “

“The probability of a recession is very high,” says Merrill Obratgarth. While stimulus measures “slightly slow down”, changing the direction of the economy means addressing, controlling, and then restoring confidence in the pandemic. “If people fear death-threatening and die every time they go to shopping malls, grocery stores, and barbers, the economy will not recover,” he said.

Avoid danger

Blitz says that three things must happen for the United States to avoid a recession.

First, the Federal Reserve must do everything in its power to ensure that “credit transmission does not spread throughout the system.” The Fed has taken a number of extraordinary measures not seen since the collapse of 2008. However, if there are additional issues with liquidity, the Fed may have reached the end of its options.

Second, the federal government needs the right type of adequate financial support. The $ 2 trillion aid package is enormous, but Blitz believes it may not provide the best approach. “The problem with giving people money to spend is that we have to balance that with the fact that there are rules of social distance that prevent people from spending money,” Blitz said. “I rather hope they bring ahead $ 1 trillion in spending by all the various non-defense government agencies.”

The biggest problem is Blitz’s third point. That is, the shutdown of the activity must end quickly. “We need to stop [earlier] rather than delay the enforcement of social distance. The government must recognize that removing this is not a 6 to 12 month process.” He said. “And then they have to encourage people to go out and live their lives. When the government takes over this power and shuts things down, they are very reluctant to give up on it It is. “

Donald Trump says he wants to end isolation by the end of April as soon as possible, but the mathematical model used by the government suggests that social distance must last at least until May. And it exacerbates the problem.

While scientists are working on coronavirus treatments and vaccine development, economists are still looking for their magic bullet, a way to recover the economy from a recession.

