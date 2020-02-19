[are-you-scared-of-the-dim?-year-2-a-go-at-nickelodeon]

Are You Scared of The Dark? period two a go at Nickelodeon

Despite the primary approach for final year’s Are You Frightened of the Darkish? revival currently being a limited sequence operate, Nickelodeon has selected to greenlight a 2nd season of the children’s horror series, according to The Wrap.

Linked: Watch The Initial Episode of Are You Frightened of The Darkish? Online!

In excess of 3 just one-hour episodes, the series introduces an totally new Midnight Culture team of youngsters who convey to a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the functions of the tale arrive to daily life.

This generation’s latest associates of the Midnight Culture include things like Sam Ashe Arnold (Most effective.Worst.Weekend.Ever.) as Gavin, Miya Cech (Usually Be My Maybe) as Akiko, Tamara Sensible (Artemis Fowl) as Louise, Jeremy Taylor (It) as Graham and Lyliana Wray (Black-ish) as Rachel. Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) will play The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat.

By the original 1st period of Are You Fearful of the Dim? here.

The Are You Concerned of the Dim? limited collection is produced by ACE Amusement (To All The Boys I have Beloved Right before) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as government producers. The series is written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Electricity Rangers).

Relevant: Garfield Receiving His Individual Nickelodeon Collection

Impressed by the common artwork of storytelling, Nickelodeon’s original Are You Fearful of the Dim? ran from 1992-1996, and once again from 1999-2000, delivered riveting tales of horror to younger audiences, all from a kid’s perspective and was developed by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.