“Are you stupid?” Nick Kyrgios rages during the victory at the Australian Open

Barely 48 hours ago that Nick made Kyrgio’s headlines for ridiculing Rafael Nadal’s routine, and now he’s causing a stir again.

In his fourth round, the fifth win against Russian Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open, Kyrgios seemed to be injuring his right hand after a full jump across the pitch.

And in the middle of a tense fourth set, he tried to end a brilliant rally with a “tweener” – a shot that landed between the players’ legs.

His shot not only landed far on the field, but was subsequently beaten 5: 4 when Kyrgios took care of his injured hand.

The chair umpire – who did not see the injury – gave Kyrgios a time delay because it took him too long to remove his towel, while Kyrgios argued that he was trying to avoid the ball boy touching his bloody towel by removing it himself.

“My hand is bleeding. What should I do?” Kyrgios exclaimed in court. “The towel is full of blood, so I advised the ball child not to touch it. That’s all I said.

“What are you stupid? Then take it back. Why am I getting a time violation for this? “

Kyrgios swung the towel in front of the referee to prove his injury – while deciphering the decision – before returning to the baseline to continue.

At the end of the game, he received treatment on his hand while arguing with the referee.

Kyrgios reached the last 16 of the Australian Open with a gripping victory over Khachanov, who saved the match point in the fourth set and led to the last set.

The Australian started by two sets, but a fight against the Russian put him in the lead.

Still, cheered on by his home crowd, Kyrgios won a draw to advance to the next round.

He will face an exciting conflict with Nadal after making fun of the Spanish star’s appetizer routine a few days ago.

In response to a time violation at the end of the second sentence, Kyrgios mimicked the 19-time Grand Slam winner – a strand of hair on both sides, followed by a pimple on the seat of his shorts.

His impression made the referee’s grin in Melbourne grin.

At the beginning of the third set, his opponent, Gilles Simon from France, also got a time violation and tore open Kyrgios by playing Rafa’s routine himself.

After winning the second round, Nadal said he didn’t “care” about the Kyrgios impression.

