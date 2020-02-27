‘are-you-true?’-putin-quashes-rumors-he-takes-advantage-of-a-overall-body-double

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged he was presented the opportunity to use a entire body double to make appearances in general public for security motives, but claimed he declined the provide and by no means utilized 1.

Putin, 67, who has dominated Russian politics for much more than two decades, has lengthy been the subject matter of conspiracy theories in Russia — all of them unsubstantiated — that he takes advantage of a body double or even a smaller military of them.

1 of the additional elaborate theories compares photographs of Putin over the decades, boasting to have determined a range of distinctive people posing as him.

But during an interview with TASS news agency aired on Thursday, Putin was proven a record of preferred Net searches purportedly involved with his title, 1 of which was entitled “Putin body double proof.

Requested “Are you authentic?” by the interviewer, Putin replied “Yes” in advance of going on to deny that he takes advantage of a lookalike for general public appearances for his possess basic safety.

But he mentioned he had been provided the chance.

“I declined these entire body doubles. This (the offer you) was through the most tough durations of the fight in opposition to terrorism,” Putin mentioned, including that he was referring to the beginning of the 2000s.

Russia fought a war in the southern Muslim the greater part location of Chechnya in the early yrs of Putin’s to start with phrase and was often specific in attacks by Islamist militant groups.

Putin mentioned in the similar job interview that he did not use a cellular telephone. He experienced accessibility to a special formal cellphone, he explained, that could link with any amount he wanted.