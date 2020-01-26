are you waiting for me to come back after your divorce? – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML806ad99784f7081ea5df7ace0508f91911%

Is Kaia Gerber secretly waiting for Pete Davidson to complete the rehabilitation and to be in a healthy place so that they can meet again? This is the subject of an article in Satar Magazine that suggests that the couple broke up after an intervention from Kaia’s parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, after Pete reached a point of emotional collapse. Kaia and Pete had a hot and passionate romance that seemed to sweep the 18-year-old. According to the latest reports, Kaia fell madly and deeply in love with Pete and it is sad that the two broke up.

The problem of 3 February 2020 states that Rande and Cindy intervened and that Pete provided outpatient rehabilitation for his problems. Part of his help included breaking things with Kaia so that she would not be bombarded with her problems at such a young age.

The source told the media that she expects that he will solve all the problems she has to deal with quickly so that they can meet and wait for him in secret. Star stated the following, citing the source.

“She has a hard time with this. Yes, he has his problems, and they moved too fast, too fast, but in the end she fell in love. Pete was so intense and hard to deal with at the end.”

You can see some pictures of Kaia and Gerber when their relationship became public news.

How serious are Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber?

Being held in a serious swimming pool. pic.twitter.com/4KmVlIvvea

– Chicks in the office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 24, 2019

There were many reports suggesting that Kaia had fallen so deeply in love with Pete that she was considering marrying him and even starting a family with him. Some worried that she and Pete would run away or that the young supermodel has a baby!

Although Pete is a very popular celebrity and beloved element in live Saturday night, he has not kept it a secret that he has had drug abuse and other problems.

What do you think of Kaia and Pete? Did you like them as a couple? Are you surprised that Pete Davidson has started rehabilitation outpatient clinic? Do you think breaking was the right thing?



