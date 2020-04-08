Are You Will Turn to ‘Modern Family’ starting at 8 tonight on NewsChannel 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The moaning process began after the final episode of ABC’s “Modern Family” – starring Ed O’Neill, who plays President Jay Pritchett.

His teammate, Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled, ‘I said,’ Tears? ” He said, you know what? I was traumatized by something terrible. I would get a facial within two weeks, and suddenly I would start crying. ‘The only thing I get from that, is Ed getting a face? ”

After 11 seasons, “Family” actors who have known each other so much – or reduced their spa treatments – have one day told them to drop out of high school. Satisfied with their lack of conflict they work together and plan to work together, trusting in the digital community at the time of the epidemic’s removal.ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview, actors and creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd shared a series of favorite moments, memories they announced, and their next episode at 9 p.m. . EDT Wednesday, past 8 p.m. by a special way, “forget the modern trip.”

JOB POWER, EGO MONEY

– Whether or not high school seniors agree or disagree, there is a relationship and a positive experience with their physical presence, Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker, said. But it’s hard for Stonestreet to admit that that is when he graduated from “Modern Family”: “We have a perfect utopia, where we have great people. We work with professionals at the top of their game.” You will find it difficult to adjust. ”

– Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Cam teammate and later married Mitchell Pritchett, says it’s a combination of fact and history about him. In the play “Modern Family, Mitch is seen watching a documentary including his real wife (actor Justin Mikita) presenting for legal marriage in California . “It feels like it’s time around. … I can’t believe I’m going to get married in real life, but then I get married again on TV in the face of millions. . ”

– “It’s a combination of being well-publicized and well-done for a tough mix,” Lloyd said. “There are some mysterious things, like when Mitt Romney ran (President Barack Obama) the two of them said it was their favorite TV show. That doesn’t happen often. ”

– Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy) says that what he gained from the film involves his relationship with Nolan Gould, who plays his brother. Gould called winter “one of my closest friends. In fact, he was the little brother I had never met. ”ADVN.

SOUVENIRS, NOW?

– Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) spends most of her time in front of the camera in the lobby of the Dunphy. Sculpture paintings required the walls, as well as paintings by the birds that Bowen requested to maintain. “The paintings are very much related to the scene, both being present and feeling at home,” he said.

– Winter said he could be the only member of the cast who didn’t ask for any repairs. “I know it sounds weird, but for me, it’s nothing like what I want” as a memento, he said. Having spent half his life in the process, from 11 to 22 years, “it blew my mind. … I have my memories, and I’m good at that. ”

CHAPTER XII

– Bowen planned to concentrate on designing and directing, but then he called for a new series, “The Wolves,” by “Will & Grace” David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, “my gift will not deny. “With the coronavirus replication program,” we are in a catchment pattern. … I think there will be another life. It is difficult at this time to know what something is. ”

– Ty Burrell, who danced in front of Bowen as her husband, Phil, was on the vocal side of the comedy “Duncanville” and had an eye on design. “I want to take some time to spend time with my family this year,” the plan concluded. Stay with her young children is silver.

– Rico Rodriquez, who plays Manny’s son and Sofia Vergara’s Gloria Delgado-Pritchett is a young man with big dreams. He and his sister started a production company to ‘write, produce, direct our goods,’ and he opened up outdoor opportunities to practice. “Everything is seated,” Rodriguez said.

FOLLOW VEHICLE

– The last episode included a funny moment of “Phil being Phil, Cam being Cam, Sofia being Sofia” Lloyd, who wrote the second half hour. But it also includes “a happy ending, which is another thing the audience came to expect from the show, and I think it’s a good balance.”

– Levitan, who wrote the first part, says that “Modern Family” has tried to bring “a little bit of joy and happiness into people’s lives … I will say that now more than ever, if people can take over an hour and forget all the bad things that happen in our world today will be amazing. ”