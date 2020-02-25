area-briefs:-garrett-established-to-take-part-in-nfl-incorporate

Former Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett will take part in the 2020 NFL Scouting Blend in Indianapolis. Garrett, who missed the next 50 percent of his senior marketing campaign with a torn pectoral tendon, was cleared for all blend functions, though he will probable not bench press as he builds up higher overall body strength.

In his four several years at Missouri, Garrett finished with 291 whole tackles, five sacks and six interceptions. Garrett led the Tigers in tackles and takeaways in 2019 right before the harm held him out of the season’s remaining 7 video games.

Other Missouri players are set to take component in the incorporate, particularly quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight close Albert Okwuegbunam.

Okwuegbunam explored moving into the draft in 2019 but returned to Missouri in 2019 right after the draft board gave him a 2nd-spherical quality previous year.

Previous MU golfer qualifies for PGA Tour

Hayden Buckley, an MU golfer from 2014 via 2018, shot 6-less than-par at the Honda Common open qualifier to get paid a location in this week’s Honda Classic.

This is the to start with time Buckley has skilled for an party on the PGA Tour. Buckley will compete together with fellow MU alum Peter Malnati, who had now certified for the event.