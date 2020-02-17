[area-briefs:-missouri-pitcher-named-to-observe-listing-for-golden-spikes-award]

Missouri pitcher named to check out listing for Golden Spikes Award

The junior righthander was just one of 55 players on Thursday’s observe checklist for the United states of america Baseball Golden Spikes Award, an once-a-year honor presented to the country’s best novice baseball player. Bedell provides the Tigers illustration on the listing for the second straight year just after former outfielder Kameron Misner was regarded in 2019.

After pitching in a bullpen role very last time for Missouri, Bedell compiled a 4- document as a starter in the prestigious Cape Cod League very last summer season. This preseason, he was named a third-staff All-American by baseball blog D1Baseball and by Ideal Sport, a scouting business.

Bedell is predicted to start on the mound when the Tigers open up their marketing campaign Friday at Jacksonville Condition.

Columbia College or university sprinter named indoor observe athlete of the week

Soon after a decorated effectiveness at the American Midwest Meeting championships last weekend, Alex Fritz extra a countrywide honor to his resumé.

Fritz, a senior, won the 200 and 400-meter dashes separately and was a element of the Cougars’ 1st-area 4×400-meter relay team at the conference meet in Elsah, Illinois. On Wednesday, the NAIA regarded him as the nationwide athlete of the week for indoor monitor.

Fritz experienced also been named superb monitor athlete of the yr by the AMC subsequent the conference meet.

Battle softball coach will take on assistant function at Stephens

Stephens School softball produced a late addition to its coaching workers Thursday, saying the signing of Joe Henderson as an assistant just two times just before the begin of the new time.

Henderson has been the head mentor at Struggle considering that the substantial school’s opening in 2013. He has also coached for different Missouri institutions more than the earlier two many years, which includes Westminster Higher education in Fulton, Columbia School and Rock Bridge Superior College.

The Stars open their year Saturday with a doubleheader towards Lincoln University in Jefferson Metropolis.