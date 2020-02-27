Area prep for coronavirus thorough, ongoing

By
Nellie McDonald
-
area-prep-for-coronavirus-thorough,-ongoing



By
Jane Roberts


Current: February 27, 2020 10: 18 AM CT |
Printed: February 26, 2020 9: 58 PM CT

<strong>Dr. Jon McCullers, <span>senior executive associate dean of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine</span>, answers questions about the COVID-19 virus during a press conference at UTHSC on Feb. 26, 2020. Local health officials and UT faculty gathered to provide information about the status of the illness and local plans in case of an outbreak.</strong> (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25374/1200″ data-largeheight=”699″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25374_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Dr. Jon McCullers, <span>senior executive affiliate dean of the College of Tennessee Overall health Science Heart Higher education of Medication</span>, responses thoughts about the COVID-19 virus during a press meeting at UTHSC on Feb. 26, 2020. Neighborhood well being officials and UT school gathered to present details about the position of the sickness and community options in situation of an outbreak.</strong> (Jim Weber/Day-to-day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

coronavirus outbreak
UTHSC
COVID-19
Shelby County Well being Section
Alisa Haushalter
Centers for Illness Control and Avoidance

Jane Roberts

Jane Roberts

Longtime journalist Jane Roberts is a Minnesotan by start and a Memphian by alternative. She’s lived and documented in the city a lot more than two many years. She handles healthcare and higher schooling for The Day by day Memphian.

E-mail Editions

Indication up for our early morning and evening editions, furthermore breaking news.

  1. one.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  2. 2.

    Here’s what would happen if COVID-19 entered a city




  3. three.

    Town Silo coming to Germantown




  4. 4.

    Residency policies go absent for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, corrections officers




  5. five.

    Foul difficulty plagues ‘angry’ Tigers in reduction at SMU