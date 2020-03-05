Area Quick: Middle blocker Omazic named to 2020 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Group — Gold Roster

Junior Missouri volleyball player Tyanna Omazic was mentioned on the 2020 U.S. Women’s Collegiate Countrywide Team — Gold Roster along with 27 other athletes.

“This is one more superb possibility and recognition for Tyanna and we’re energized to see what she can do,” mentor Joshua Taylor mentioned in a news release. “She has already carried out some great issues with United states of america Volleyball in the past and we can not wait around to see what she can deliver this forthcoming summer time.”

Omazic will teach with the U.S. Women’s Nationwide Crew from July five-12 in Anaheim, California.

Final period, Omazic experienced a .386 hitting percentage, 283 kills and 33 aces.