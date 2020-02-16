[area-roundup:-columbia-college-basketball-teams-acquire-again-to-again-at-lindenwood-belleville]

Columbia College or university men’s and women’s basketball each received Saturday afternoon matchups at Lindenwood-Belleville in Belleville, Illinois.

The Cougar gentlemen outscored the Lynx by 10 in the to start with half and held on for a 77-66 victory. Adam Mennemeyer scored 19 details off the bench as Columbia improved to 18-nine (13-six American Midwest Meeting). Lindenwood-Belleville fell to five-20 (three-14).

On the women’s aspect, Geena Stephens propelled the Cougars with 16 factors on the way to a 60-57 gain. Columbia is now 21-5 overall (17-3 in AMC) while the Lynx are 14-10 (11-8).

The two Cougar groups will host St. Louis Higher education of Pharmacy on Thursday in Columbia.

Missouri observe & industry finishes finishes

MU track & discipline finishes split weekend in Arkansas and Iowa

Missouri track & area competed in the second times of the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the Iowa State Basic in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Arianna Fisher sent the Tigers’ lone occasion earn of the working day when she gained the women’s triple leap with a mark of 12.92 meters in Arkansas. Emily Stauffer was second in the women’s shot put in Fayetteville with a 16.06-meter set.

In the track situations, Victor Mugeche concluded second in the men’s 3,000 meters in Fayetteville with a time of eight: 23.80. Missouri’s leading performer in Iowa was Martin Prodanov, who came in sixth in the mile operate in four: 02.91.

Tolton wrestling sends three to state match

3 Tolton boys wrestlers qualified for up coming week’s state match by inserting higher in the Course one District three event Friday and Saturday in Marceline.

Teague Travis claimed the district title at 145 lbs ., defeating Marceline’s Mason Barnett by fall in the remaining. Brant Whitaker was the district champion at 160 lbs ., beating Hallsville’s Lucas Pemberton by big selection.

Connor Fogue, who completed 3rd in the 182-pound division, was Tolton’s third state qualifier. The condition championships are established for Thursday by Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri men’s golfing tees off in Florida

Missouri men’s golfing started its spring period Saturday with the first of two days of levels of competition at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.

The Tigers played two rounds Saturday, ending the working day in 12th area out of 15 in the group standings. Rory Frannssen and Ross Steelman ended up the team’s top individuals, ending the working day tied for 16th with a score of two-over par.

The tournament’s ultimate spherical is set for Sunday at Mark Bostick Golf System in Gainesville.

Columbia College lacrosse loses year opener

Columbia Faculty lacrosse fell 8-2 at house to Rockhurst on Saturday, beginning its 2020 year with a decline. The Cougars trailed four-two at halftime but had been shut out in the 3rd and fourth quarters.

Columbia returns to motion in two months with a dwelling activity versus Indiana Tech.

MU tennis, Stephens softball reschedule doubleheaders

Saturday’s Missouri tennis matchups in opposition to Southeast Missouri Condition had been rescheduled for Monday because of to lingering snow and ice from modern inclement weather in mid-Missouri.

The matches are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Missouri Tennis Advanced in Columbia.

Stephens College or university softball, which experienced been scheduled to open up its season Saturday with a doubleheader at Lincoln University in Jefferson Town, introduced that the game titles had been postponed to Sunday due to inclement temperature. The Stars’ house doubleheader towards the Blue Tigers was moved from Sunday to Monday as a outcome.

The 1st game titles of each and every doubleheader are set to begin at midday.