Genius: Aretha Teaser shows Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of the Soul

National Geographic has released the first teaser for the upcoming third installment of its award-winning anthology series geniusWith our first look at Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo, she takes on the role of Aretha Franklin. Season 3 will make its debut on May 25th. Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in Respect Teaser

Genius: Aretha becomes Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet. The outsider) as Aretha Franklin, Courtney B. Vance (American crime history) as C.L. Franklin, David Cross (Detained development) as Jerry Wexler, Malcolm Barett (Timeless) as Ted White, Patrice Convington as Erma Franklin, Kimberly Hebert Gregory (Vice Principals) as Ruth Bowen and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Someone great) as Carolyn Franklin.

The third installment of genius will be the first final mini-series on the life of the universally recognized Queen of Soul, who passed away on August 76, 2018. The production will feature many of Aretha Franklin’s greatest recordings and hits from her extensive Warner Music catalog, including “I Never Loved a Man,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Baby, I Love You.” The series also features performances of “I knew you were waiting for me” in Franklin’s series. “Freeway of Love” and “Sisters Are Doin ‘It for yourself.”

Suzan-Lori Parks, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright by Topdog / underdogbecomes executive producer and showrunner for Genius: Aretha Franklin, Fox 21 TV Studios (The murder of Gianni Versace, The People vs. OJ Simpson) will also return to produce the next installment.

RELATED: The Right Teaser Reveals the First Glimpse of Mercury Seven

National Geographic had premiere in season one genius 2017 with Geoffrey Rush as brilliant scientist Albert Einstein, who received 10 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, as well as nominations for the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for Rush. The postseason, Genius: Picasso, with Antonio Banderas as Spanish title painter and with seven Emmy nominations – and two victories – as well as nominations for the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for Banderas.