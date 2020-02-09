Argentina will only pay back IMF debt after the recession, Vice President Fernandez Geld says

Argentine Vice President and President of the Senate, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, speaks during the International Book Fair in Havana, Cuba, on February 8, 2020. – Reuters pic

HAVANNA, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner said yesterday that the government would “pay less than half a cent” of its debt to the International Monetary Fund before the country emerged from recession.

“The first thing we have to do to pay is to end the recession,” said Fernandez de Kirchner at a presentation of her book Sinceramente (Sincerely) at the Havana International Book Fair.

“When there is a recession, nobody pays half a cent, and the way you exit the recession involves a lot of government investment.”

Argentina needs to restructure $ 100 billion (RM414 billion) in government debt to creditors, including part of a $ 57 billion credit facility that the IMF provided to the country in 2018.

Negotiations with the IMF are crucial as Argentina wants to avoid default due to a currency crash, high inflation and a shrinking economy. An IMF technical mission is expected in Buenos Aires next week to discuss the fund’s commitments.

Fernandez de Kirchner said Argentina should make a “substantial haircut” on its IMF debt.

As a leftist and militant Peronist, she traveled frequently to Cuba last year to visit her daughter Florencia Kirchner, who is under medical treatment there.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and a number of other officials attended their book launch.

The Argentine ex-president published a compilation of personal anecdotes and considerations with Sincerely in Argentina last year. – Reuters