[argentina’s-talks-with-imf-going-‘in-the-proper-direction’:-mnuchin]

February 23, 2020

RIYADH (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday welcomed Argentina’s talks with the Intercontinental Monetary Fund right after the heavily indebted Latin American state stated it would start consultations that could guide to a new funding system.

Mnuchin instructed Reuters that he had a effective meeting with Argentine Economic climate Minister Martin Guzman on the sidelines of a assembly of finance officers from the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) in Riyadh.

IMF officials also briefed G20 finance ministers and central bankers about the circumstance in Argentina, whose financial debt circumstance the IMF previous 7 days described as “unsustainable”.

“There are numerous issues that nevertheless need to have to be tackled,” Mnuchin said in an job interview. “The discussions that they’re having with the IMF are preliminary but are going in the right direction.”

Guzman’s minister mentioned the meeting concerning the two officials previous about fifty percent an hour. Guzman, in a write-up on Twitter, also utilised the word “productive” to describe the assembly with Mnuchin.

The Argentine minister on Saturday stated Argentina would initiate Post IV consultations with the IMF that could pave the way for an IMF method – a go industry experts say will reassure bondholders that Argentina stays below IMF supervision.

The nation, which has defaulted on credit card debt obligations 8 periods so much, is going through difficult negotiations with collectors and the IMF to restructure all around $100 billion in debt that the Argentine govt states it cannot spend until supplied time to revive stalled financial expansion.

The IMF gave Argentina a $57 billion standby financing agreement in 2018, but that method was agreed by the preceding government and has been in essence on ice since the election.

