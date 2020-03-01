[argentine-president-to-deliver-abortion-legalization-regulation-to-congress]



By Nicolás Misculin

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Sunday that he will send to Congress a monthly bill to legalize abortion, an initiative that has broad social assistance but is also strongly opposed by religious groups in Pope Francis’ home country.

The center-still left Peronist president, who took office environment in December, will also capitalize on his potent electoral mandate to reform the judiciary and Argentina’s intelligence solutions, he instructed Congress in a speech to open up the body’s regular classes.

Fernandez was accompanied by a group waving the flags of his “Frente de Todos” coalition and offered to the household by his vice president and the senate head, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The president said the legislative actions would aid him retain his assure to battle poverty, which in Argentina blights just about 40% of the inhabitants pursuing yrs of recession and superior inflation.

“Within the up coming 10 days I will current a invoice for voluntary termination of being pregnant that legalizes abortion at the start out of pregnancy and permits women to access the overall health system when they make the choice to abort,” Fernandez explained to loud applause.

The initiative, promoted for several years by an significantly highly effective feminist movement in Argentina, will be accompanied by a sexual education and pregnancy avoidance drive, in accordance to the Fernandez government.

Current Argentine legislation only permits abortions in situations of rape, or if the mother’s health is at hazard. A previous monthly bill to legalize abortion up to 14 weeks was handed by the lower dwelling but rejected by the senate following a marketing campaign by the country’s powerful Roman Catholic Church.

Fernandez has also pledged to bolster financial investment in hydrocarbons output and kick start economic advancement.

Successfully renegotiating the reimbursement conditions of some $100 billion of public debt, which the federal government has reported is unpayable in its present issue, will be crucial to attaining the latter goal.

Fernández hopes to close an settlement with private lenders brokered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the conclusion of this month.

“The most critical issue is that the agreement we access with the creditors is sustainable,” he advised Argentine legislators.

On Monday, a new round of dialogues will commence with IMF officials and personal collectors.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin writing by Aislinn Laing Modifying by Lisa Shumaker)