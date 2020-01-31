ARGH KiD: The Salty Dog, Northwich

ARGH KiD | DJ Ewok | Patrick T Davies | Hamburger Man

The Salty Dog, Northwich

Tuesday, January 28

Argh Kid finished in style last year with an R10T from a Night & Day performance that will never be forgotten. He returns with a welcome from a hero to the Salty Dog as part of Independent Venue Week and it is a hip-hop party full of surprises. Wayne Carey does a body of an old man who jumps Moonwalk forward …

David Scott rises in the ranks of great live shows and this one is an eye opener. All hosted by newcomer, seventeen-year-old hip-hop fanatic DJ Ewok with his dancing sidekick Flavor, it all starts with Hamburger Man. They actually do ruined cover versions covered in comedy rapping and singing by the dreadlocked frontman. It’s all nice, but I can’t take them seriously. Is it me? Are they ironic? If you like Goldie Lookin ‘Chain, you may be at their wavelength.

DJ Ewok becomes MASSIVE. He is fully engaged in his fusion of old school hip hop and classic rock songs. Mixing Cypress Hill with Led Zeppelin works at all levels and the audience is staged in a funk-filled remix that reminds you of those old Bronx parties in the 1980s. In addition, his sidekick Flavor treats us to a master class of body popping and break dancing, where he frees up space to show us his skills. A nice treat. Dropping NWA is always a good thing and the skill that resonates this young DJ is great. I give it a few years before The Warehouse Project and Gorilla knock on his door. What he does next, however, is groundbreaking and I am happy to be here to see it.

I heard that on the grapevine Patrick T Davies entered into a collaboration with DJ Ewok. Now those who know, Patrick is a quickfire spoken word wonder with an EP and a few singles under his belt. This pair with Ewok is like climbing to the next level in spoken word circles. All six foot five of him humbly enter the stage. Ewok enhances the effect while Patrick launches the new song Everybody’s At It. Fuck me, they are immense, sizzling bass twiddles and break beats around the sharp bile of truth spouting out of his hundred miles per hour repertoire. There is no prompt and I am surprised that he has all those words in mind and can easily recite them. It is as if he has found a soul mate in Ewok. He does a brilliant song with the title Terrible Twenties and reminds us that he has just turned thirty, and has laughed at us in his last decade with some top laughs and tragedies. The last single Never Mind That Isn’t He Charming? is a crazy electro hip hop song that lies in the wanker that runs our country. This is where the Sleaford Mods comparisons come in handy, especially when he kills us with Mob Rule Britannia. The couple together are the hip hop equivalent, because Patrick is just as angry as Jason Williamson and Ewok does more than just nod with a can of lager in his hand. It’s in the middle of that mixer with pure concentration. They should get this seriously in the studio. Patrick leaves us the hilarious The Agenda Bender that tears into the nation’s newspaper and reads idiots who have fake news. These two go far.

I’ve written a lot about it ARGH KiD and can never get enough of it. Davis Scott is a gentleman who communicates with his audience at every level. He doesn’t behave like a dick behind the scenes behind closed doors. He is chatting with his fans (I see a few people pointing and saying “That’s him” and then having the bottle say hello!). This is real stuff from a modest Mancunian that stays grounded to its roots. The band will be stripped tonight, with Ian and Jay forming Dave’s backbone, an important part of the entire ARGH KiD setup. Their set consists of all its top numbers. A brilliant Frank, a bass-rumbling Reunion, the brilliant Tearaways that describe his younger life in Levi and Longsight. And in between there are witty jokes that any stand-up can match. He invites Flavor to the stage and probably his biggest fan Steve Noon, who actually made his own ARGH KiD T-shirt with the words “Don” Believe They Shite “on the back. The public enjoys this every minute. The excellent R10T sounds just as strong as ever and Dave actually falls off the stage a few times that he is so animated. And he floats again, which becomes the norm. New song Dickhead DNA is a hip-hop ska-banger that was first broadcast on Night N Day, but everyone here shows that they have known it for years! Getting closer Never drinking again gets more massive every time. Hip hop that easily turns into drum n bass and everything becomes sweaty. With live performances, ARGH KiD are currently in a strong position and are about to blow up 2020.

