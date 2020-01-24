ARGH! Plank that goes well to be like a pirate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You want to talk and dress like a pirate, huh?

Then grab your eye patch and collect round mothers!

The pirates are about to enter, so it’s time to spit out your favorite pirate jargon.

If it’s been a while since your timbers trembled, here’s a lesson for you and all the scallywags out there.

PIRATES SETS

Abandon ship: The order to leave the ship immediately, usually in the face of an imminent danger

Ahoy: Hi there

Avast Ye: A command that means watch out or listen

Aye Aye: Yes I understand

Close the hatches: When everything is tied up on a ship to prepare for an approaching storm

Prey: Refers to abusive goods stolen by another party

Bounty: The reward for capturing a criminal

Briny Deep: The ocean

Zecher: A ruthless person who drinks too much

Matrosenlied: A song that sailors sing together while working

Thunderclap: A strong alcoholic drink that usually refers to one shot

Davy Jones’ locker: Cemetery on the seabed for the dead or drowned

Dead men don’t tell fairy tales: An expression that means that the dead do not reveal any secrets. As a threat to kill someone or to say that there were no survivors.

doubloons: Types of gold coins

Fire in the hole: A cannon is about to be fired

Grog: Diluted rum, but can be used for any alcoholic preparation

Hang up the jib: Sulking or frowning

hearties: Friends, comrades

Hornswoggle: Cheating something, usually money, from someone else

Jolly Roger: The name for the iconic black pirate flag that features a white skull and crossbones

Boy, girl, girl: A child or a young person

Landlubber: Someone with no sailing ability

Prey: Stolen money or possessions

Exposed: Be left without food, drink or possessions

Me: My

Old salt: Seasoned pirate or sailor

Plunder: Steal

Lead a rig: Play a joke about someone

Scallywag: What an experienced pirate a novice would call

Scurvy: A derogatory adjective that means humble or disgusting

See dog: An experienced sailor

Shiver Me Timbers: An exclamation of surprise

Sink me: An exclamation of surprise

Son of a biscuit eater: An insult

Thar it blows: A whale watching

Three leaves in the wind: Someone who is very drunk. One leaf is easily drunk and four leaves are distributed.

Go the plank: When someone is forced to go from a wooden board into the sea, which leads to drowning

wench: A woman

You: You

Yo Ho Ho: A funny expression