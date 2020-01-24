ARGH! Plank that goes well to be like a pirate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You want to talk and dress like a pirate, huh?
Then grab your eye patch and collect round mothers!
The pirates are about to enter, so it’s time to spit out your favorite pirate jargon.
If it’s been a while since your timbers trembled, here’s a lesson for you and all the scallywags out there.
PIRATES SETS
Abandon ship: The order to leave the ship immediately, usually in the face of an imminent danger
Ahoy: Hi there
Avast Ye: A command that means watch out or listen
Aye Aye: Yes I understand
Close the hatches: When everything is tied up on a ship to prepare for an approaching storm
Prey: Refers to abusive goods stolen by another party
Bounty: The reward for capturing a criminal
Briny Deep: The ocean
Zecher: A ruthless person who drinks too much
Matrosenlied: A song that sailors sing together while working
Thunderclap: A strong alcoholic drink that usually refers to one shot
Davy Jones’ locker: Cemetery on the seabed for the dead or drowned
Dead men don’t tell fairy tales: An expression that means that the dead do not reveal any secrets. As a threat to kill someone or to say that there were no survivors.
doubloons: Types of gold coins
Fire in the hole: A cannon is about to be fired
Grog: Diluted rum, but can be used for any alcoholic preparation
Hang up the jib: Sulking or frowning
hearties: Friends, comrades
Hornswoggle: Cheating something, usually money, from someone else
Jolly Roger: The name for the iconic black pirate flag that features a white skull and crossbones
Boy, girl, girl: A child or a young person
Landlubber: Someone with no sailing ability
Prey: Stolen money or possessions
Exposed: Be left without food, drink or possessions
Me: My
Old salt: Seasoned pirate or sailor
Plunder: Steal
Lead a rig: Play a joke about someone
Scallywag: What an experienced pirate a novice would call
Scurvy: A derogatory adjective that means humble or disgusting
See dog: An experienced sailor
Shiver Me Timbers: An exclamation of surprise
Sink me: An exclamation of surprise
Son of a biscuit eater: An insult
Thar it blows: A whale watching
Three leaves in the wind: Someone who is very drunk. One leaf is easily drunk and four leaves are distributed.
Go the plank: When someone is forced to go from a wooden board into the sea, which leads to drowning
wench: A woman
You: You
Yo Ho Ho: A funny expression