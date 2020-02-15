[argonauts-indicator-totally-free-agent-canadian-defensive-back-again-arjen-colquhoun]

This copy is for your personal non-industrial use only. To purchase
By The Canadian Push
Fri., Feb. 14, 2020
The Argonauts signed Canadian defensive again Arjen Colquhoun on Friday.
The 27-calendar year-aged native of Windsor, Ont., experienced 16 tackles, two particular-groups tackles and an interception in 10 game titles previous season with Edmonton.
Colquhoun put in a few decades with Edmonton, recording 48 tackles, 4 unique-teams tackles and two interceptions. The 6-foot, 188-pound Canadian played collegiately at Michigan Condition (2012-2015).
