Ari Lennox defends Rihanna against angry fans who urge her to release new music – Up News Info

WENN / Derrick Salters / Avalon

& # 39; This woman has just become a billion-dollar goddess of sensations, and you have the guts to cry and shout because Rihanna doesn’t let go of the music! & # 39; says angry on an Instagram Live.

Ari Lennox has seen enough people criticize Rihanna for not releasing his new music as promised. That is why the new R&B singer was asked to defend the beauty must when he was asked to share his opinion on this during a recent Instagram Live.

Looking surprised after reading a question that said, “What do you think of Rihanna not playing music,” she said in a very sarcastic tone, “Rihanna has dropped songs since she was a 16-year-old baby and pumped everything into it.” repeats of motherf ** ka ** She never ceases This woman found love This woman got a damn makeup company This woman got a damn fashion line This woman got a multi-million dollar sensation Goddess and you the guts to cry and shout because Rihanna doesn’t let go of the music? ”

She continued to assure people, this time in an angry tone, that Rih’s music will come and is “the best shit music you’ve ever heard in a shitty time. You’re going to work that damn shit on stage.” In addition to rebuking Rih fans, Ari told them: “Listen, be patient. The queen is coming and it will be fantastic. She will be out of this world … She deserves to take her mother * ** time. ”

In 2018, Rih revealed that his long-awaited album would be released in 2019. But even after the year had changed in 2020, the effort has not yet reached the stores, making people angry and starting to get criticized. in social networks. . The “Ocean & # 39; s 8“The star itself did not respond to the indignation of the fans.

The last time he joked about the album was in December 2019, when he posted a video of a puppy shaking his head house of pain“Jumping around” along with a legend that says, “Update: I only listen to the R9 and refuse to launch it.”

