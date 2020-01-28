Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett sing “victorious” songs at Disneyland – Watch! | Ariana Grande, Matt Bennett, victorious

Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett are back with the Victorious nostalgia!

The former co-stars and good friends met for a trip to Disneyland this week and of course, the musical duo had to start singing!

During their Disney day, Mast took her Instagram to share a few clips with Ariana, including the winning songs “Freak the Freak Out” and “All I Want Is Everything”.

Mast even marked their casting companion Victoria Justice, wishing she was there with them.

Last year, Mast and Ariana played together during the Sweetener tour, where they were also joined by Elizabeth Gilles. Check out the video!

Check-out Ariana and MastThe Disneyland duos below…

