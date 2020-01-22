Ariana Grande Asks Fans Not To Send Hate After Falling With Longtime Friend Alexa Luria | Alexa Luria, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and her longtime best friend Alexa Luria are no longer friends.

Fans noticed that the 26-year-old “7 Rings” singer had unsubscribed from her friend on Instagram and turned to Twitter to inquire.

“Is everything all right? Saw you abandon a friend .. @ArianaGrande,” wrote one fan.

“Sometimes people go above and beyond, no matter how much they love each other or what the story is. I hope it’s temporary. 🖤, ” Ariana responded.

“All I ask is not to get involved or send anything negative in its own way. I want to get ahead,” she added.

Ariana reiterated that she still wanted to protect Alexa and asked if anyone saw people being mean, ask them not to be mean.

“I’m just trying to protect her too,” she replied in another tweet. “If you see someone doing this at any time, please ask them not to do it.”

