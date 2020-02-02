Ariana Grande becomes the first artist with 3.5 billion streams on three separate albums

Ariana Grande is the first artist to record 3.5 billion Spotify streams on three different albums.

Chart Data announced on Twitter that singer ‘7 Rings’ was the first artist to do so thanks to her albums ‘My Everything’, ‘Dangerous Woman’ and ‘thank u, next’. ,

“@ArianaGrande is the first artist to release three albums with over 3.5 billion streams in Spotify’s history (My Everything, Dangerous Woman and thanks, next time),” was the tweet.

, @ ArianaGrande is the first artist to release three albums with over 3.5 billion streams in Spotify history (My Everything, Dangerous Woman and thanks, next time).

– Map data (@chartdata) February 2, 2020

The news comes weeks after Grande was charged with plagiarizing a song by rapper Josh Stone for their hit single “7 Rings”.

Stone, who records under the name DOT, claims that the Hook’s lyrics come from his track “You Need It, I Got It” from 2017, and the phrases in the two songs are arranged identically.

Meanwhile, the producer of Mac Miller’s last album, “Circles”, said he believed that Ariana Grande’s voice had a secret appearance on one of the tracks on the record.

Jon Brion, who directed the production for the posthumous album, was interviewed by the New York Times in the growing speculation that Grande – the late rapper’s former girlfriend – can be heard on “I Can See”.