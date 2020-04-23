Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Accompany All Challenges

exclusive

Ariana Grande, David Beckham, Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers partnered with All In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 breaths … and their respondents asked for BIG numbers.

The pop star and trio of superstar athletes all rode in the last 24 hours with the fundraiser begins with Partner with the Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin. Ariana announced her fan experience on Thursday … offering dinner with her in L.A. and a hang out with him in the studio. David hosts 5 of 5 soccer games with VIP treatment at the new stadium where his team will play in the CF CF.

Aaron is auctioning off a tour of the historic Field Gorge in Green Bay … including tickets to watch him at the Packers game. Bidding starts at $ 10k.

Kevin offers court appearances to watch his game with the Brooklyn Nets, plus a sitdown dinner and a chance to win his NCAA Player Of The Year Trophy.

Big additions have made a lot of difference … fundraiser organizers say they’ve raised over $ 500,000 today.

As we have heard … tons of famous athletes and celebs – including Drake, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest, Magic Johnson and Tom Brady there is raffling or auction strange packages … and all the money feeding the needy during the pandemic.

