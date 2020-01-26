Ariana Grande has a princess moment on the red carpet of the Grammys 2020! | 2020 Grammys, Ariana Grande, Edward Butera, Grammys, Joan Grande

Ariana Grande blows us with this fashion moment on the Grammys 2020 Red carpet!

The 26-year-old singer looked gorgeous while making her debut at the event on Sunday January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Ariana is nominated for five awards tonight and will perform during the show. She won her first Grammy Award last year, but she didn’t attend the show after the producers stopped her from singing the song she wanted to do.

This year, Ariana is in the running for the album of the year and the best pop vocal album for Thank U, Next, the disc of the year and the best solo pop performance for “7 Rings”, and the best pop / group duo for “Boyfriend” with Social house.

Ariana was joined on the red carpet by his mom Joan Grande and dad Edward Butera.

For information: Ariana wears a personalized Giambattista Valli dress with Christian Louboutin shoes.

