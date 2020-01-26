Ariana Grande has been driven out of curses live on the red carpet – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML16777405e1686d92c46366501525187e11%

% MINIFYHTML16777405e1686d92c46366501525187e12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The singer of & # 39; Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored & # 39; He talks about his first Grammy nomination when he accidentally insults and repeats himself after he realizes the first mistake.

News Info –

Ariana Grande he radiated princess vibes on the red carpet during the 2020 Grammy Awards, but that didn’t stop him from speaking like a bully. The 26-year-old singer / actress received part of her interview on the censored red carpet while accidentally cursing, not once, but twice during a live coverage.

When asked what it felt like to get an important nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for his last “Sweetener” attempt, the hit maker said “Thank You, Next”: “It’s an honor. It’s crazy.” She added, “We didn’t even want to make this album. It just happened because my friends and I were trying to help ourselves in a very difficult time … and very terrible and it was an accident.”

Speaking of an accident, she accidentally made some abusive words and gasped. When he realized the mistake, he gasped when he put his hand on his mouth and said, “I can’t say that. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”

% MINIFYHTML16777405e1686d92c46366501525187e13%

% MINIFYHTML16777405e1686d92c46366501525187e14%

But Ariana’s attempt to solve the problem only doubled the error because it seemed to curse again and disappeared. She seemed surprised at herself and closed her mouth with one hand as she raised the other hand holding the microphone.

Keltie Knight, the red carpet correspondent, saved the day when she quickly changed the subject to talk about Ariana’s dress during the event. The “triumphant” alum arrived in a gray tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with a bulky skirt, before switching to a different but similar silver number.

He completed his look with matching evening gloves and his long blond hair was combed into his iconic ponytail, evoking the energy of Cinderella.

In addition to attending the ceremony as a nominee, Ariana was chosen to perform at the event on Sunday, January 26. She surrounded “Imagine” before continuing with “My favorite things.” The singer, who started wearing a black dress, took off her dress to reveal a lingerie look and moved to a pink bedroom with her dancers to finish her performance with a “Thank U, Next.”

Next article



Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O & # 39; Connell becomes enthusiastic about her and calls her “real artist”