Ariana Grande is accused of hip-hop artist who says she stole the hit single ‘7 Rings’

Ariana Grande and more than half a dozen songwriters were charged with copyright infringement by a hip-hop artist on Thursday. The pop star said that the Grammy 2019 single “7 Rings” was plagiarized by a song he had recorded two years earlier.

Josh Stone, nicknamed DOT, claims in a lawsuit before the US District Court in New York that “highly regarded musicologists” have concluded that Grande’s hit his song “You Need It, I Got It” copied.

Ariana Grande will perform in London on August 17th. (Getty Images for AG)

“Indeed, any comparative analysis of beat, lyrics, hooks, rhythmic structure, metric placement and narrative context by musicologists or everyday listeners clearly and convincingly shows that ‘7 Rings’ copied’ I Got It ‘,” said Stones’ lawyers in the court papers.

Representatives of Grande, who was nominated for five Grammys at the award ceremony on January 26, including two for ‘7 rings’, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. The 26-year-old superstar label Republic Records could not be reached on Thursday afternoon for comment.

“7 Rings”, which Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein thank as songwriters because they came from their classic “My Favorite Things” from the film “The Sound of Music” from 1959 and then spent eight weeks at number one on the billboard charts released in February last year.

The song was nominated for two Grammy Awards, including the album of the year. In addition to Grande, Rogers and Hammerstein, songwriting credits for seven other people are listed on the route, including three producers.

Stone said in his lawsuit that he recorded “I Got It” in New York in January 2017 and that the summer introduced the song to leaders of the Universal Music Group, including Thomas Brown, who worked with Grande on all five of their albums.

According to the indictment, Brown showed interest in the song and told Stone that he was “exploring ways” how the two men could work together.

The Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the financial damage, Stone tries to prevent Grande from playing “7 rings” in the future and delivering all copies of the song for destruction.

Grande, who appeared as a teenager on Broadway and on Nickelodeon’s Victorious television series before becoming the best-selling pop star, was slated to appear at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

