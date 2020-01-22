Ariana Grande is suspected of being on the posthumous Mac Miller album

Is that Ariana Grande that we hear so quietly in the background? Her voice is unique, so there is a good chance the singer will lend her sound to Mac Miller’s posthumous album that was released recently.

Grande or another gal?

While Grande has not yet dealt with the speculation, die-hard fans of the singer could see her voice everywhere.

Also, the idea that it would be on the album isn’t that far-fetched. You have worked on music before (“The Way”, “My Favorite Part”) and were in a romantic relationship.

An album for eternity

Miller’s premature death was a sad surprise for fans, friends and family. You would not only miss the man, but also his music. Fortunately, Miller was just working on something and the goal was to get a fantastic end product.

The posthumous album Circles says goodbye to the musician. Miller’s friend and music producer Jon Brion worked with him before his death, and the end result is something Miller would be proud of.

Part of a statement from Miller’s family included: “We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who did their best for the difficult and emotional task of getting this work out.”

What’s the matter?

How for Grande? She will surely talk about the album sometime. If she’s there, why should she keep it a secret? Unless Miller wanted it to.

