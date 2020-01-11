Ariana Grande & More Stars will perform at the Grammys 2020! | 2020 Grammy, Ariana Grande, Grammys

Loading...

Sat, January 11, 2020 at 4:58 p.m.

Ariana Grande fans, be excited – it’s going to happen at Grammys this year!

The 26-year-old singer announced that she would go on stage for the biggest music evening, despite the boycott of the show last year when the producers did not let her perform the song she wanted to do.

Ariana would have liked to play “7 Rings” and when the producers said no, she completely abandoned the scene. The producers then offered to let her play the song, but she still said no. It looks like it gives the show another chance!

After skipping the show, Ariana posed in her Grammy dress at home to let fans see what she was going to wear.

Other artists announced to perform at the Grammys on January 26 include Lizzo, Billie eilishand couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

