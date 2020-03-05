Ariana Grande Reacted To Justin Bieber Expressing That Hailey Bieber Smells Like Her

Kevin Yazzie
Ellen asked for Justin what his husband or wife, Hailey Bieber, smells like, and Justin was quick to reply: She smells like Ariana Grande.




“She smells like Ariana Grande’s fragrance. She smells superior,” he described. “It is a very good scent. Flowery and, like, fruity. It is fantastic.”

Normally, Ariana was satisfied to listen to this. She shared the clip on her private Instagram:

Jointly with a remark, “I do know das appropriate 😎.”




Hailey Bieber then confirmed up within the opinions of Ariana’s post to substantiate that she does undoubtedly scent like her:




Right here is me viewing this important and historic interaction go down on Instagram:




So there you’ve it: Justin Bieber thinks Hailey Bieber smells like Ariana Grande, Ariana likes this fact, and Hailey likes that Ariana likes this actuality. Facts!