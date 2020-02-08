Ariana Grande says “Thank you U” saved her life | Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande reflect on Thank U, next album release!

The 26-year-old superstar went to her Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message to the album, which was released in 2019.

“Happy birthday, then thank you 🤍 having carried out this project with so many dear friends literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and to be honest with people. thank you for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human ”, Ariana wrote.

She continued: “It’s nice (and therefore curative) to know that I don’t have to hide behind a strange and polite pop star façade and that I am able to connect with so many people about my truths. and my pain. I know I should have clicked earlier for myself, but it isn’t and I want to thank you for showing me firsthand that everything is fine. “

Ariana added that although she is in no rush to release anything else, she has been writing a lot of music lately.

We can’t wait to hear it!

