Ariana Grande says writing Thank You U, Next saved her life

Ariana Grande said that writing “Thanks U, Next” last year “saved her life”.

When Grande celebrated the one-year anniversary of the album’s release, she used social media to remember the emotions associated with the emergence of the project, which was written after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death.

The album honored him on the track “Ghostin” and was described by a fan at the time as “the most emotional song Ariana wrote”.

About the album, Grande said: “This project with so many dear friends literally saved my life and gave me the courage to deal with people vulnerably and honestly. Thank you for feeling heard, safe and incredibly human. It’s nice (and so healing) to know that I don’t have to hide behind a strange, polished pop star facade and that I am able to communicate with so many people through my truths and pains.

“I know that should have clicked on me earlier, but it wasn’t, and I want to thank you for showing me firsthand that it’s okay. All of it.”

When NME reviewed the album, he said, “First of all,” Thank U, Next “is a self-care document; a guide to getting through bad times, even if you think nothing could ever be good. The album contains the keys to numb the pain from badly advised trysts (“Bad Idea”), to place your loved ones in the midst of the complexity of life (“NASA”) and to track down the negativity by chasing people who are wrong for you (‘Bloodline’) ,

“… (The album is) a reminder that with certainty and hope we can do everything that drives us if Grande survives the past two years.”

Meanwhile, Grande also released an update on new music, saying that “she’s been writing and creating a lot lately,” while stressing that “she’s in no rush to get anything out of the oven yet.”

She added, “But I’m looking forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with you.”

Last month, it was announced that Grande was the first artist to get 3.5 billion Spotify streams on three separate albums.

Chart Data announced on Twitter that singer ‘7 Rings’ was the first artist to do so thanks to her albums ‘My Everything’, ‘Dangerous Woman’ and ‘thank u, next’. ,

