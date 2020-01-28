Ariana Grande shares her reaction to the repetition of BTS: “I was screaming”

Ariana Grande talked about watching BTS prepare for something incredible!

Sunday, approaching the Grammys, the American singer posted a photo with BTS after meeting them in rehearsal.

On January 27, a fan shared a clip on Twitter of an interview with BTS of the Grammys red carpet, in which the leader RM described how they had met Ariana Grande during rehearsals.

“It’s her right now,” he said. He shared that Ariana Grande had practiced next to their studio and she said she wanted to see them rehearse and check out what they were doing. He joked that after they showed her, “she was spitting bad words.” He also shared that they saw her rehearsing for her performance that night as well, and described him as “the greatest” and “incredible”.

Ariana Grande responded to the fan’s tweet by saying, “Honestly … I could watch them rehearse something and it was the most incredible thing I have ever seen. I’m not kidding. I was screaming. I couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t. “

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 28, 2020

Many fans wonder if Ariana Grande got a glimpse of the band’s preparations for their first performance of “Black Swan”, which will be in “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 28.

