Ariana Grande spotted at Disneyland with her rumored boyfriend Mikey Foster! | Ariana Grande, Mikey Foster

Ariana Grande had a fun day at Disneyland over the weekend and there was someone special by her side!

The 26-year-old singer was spotted in the California theme park with Mikey Foster, the 32-year-old music star of Social House.

Ariana and Mikey were on a double date with another couple and they were spotted checking out Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions, according to People. They also allegedly drove several times with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rumors of meetings around Ariana and Mikey began to swirl last June when he wrote “love u” in a birthday tribute. Then in September, AriThe brother of Frankie Grande said he had a double date with the couple, but then went back and said the two were not in an official relationship.

