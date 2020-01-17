Ariana Grande sued by Josh Stone for hit 7, accused of copyright infringement

Ariana Grande’s hit “7 Rings” has given the pop star a number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 hit list, a Record of the Year Grammy nomination and now a lawsuit.

Grande was charged with copyright infringement in a federal complaint filed in New York on Thursday by hip-hop artist Josh Stone, who claims that “” 7 rings “is a fake,” said Billboard and People.

Stone, who plays under the stage name DOT, says that Grande has copied the hook of his 2017 song “You Need It, I Got It”, in which he claims that forensic musicologists have determined that the songs are “identical or practically the same.”

For example: “Each hook contains twelve words, with 7 RINGS based on nine identical words from [I GOT IT]”:

Grande’s “7 rings”: “I want it, I have it. I want it, I have it ”

Stone’s “You Need It, I Got It”: “You need it, I have it. You want it, I have it. “

Stone asks the court to take various actions, including a declaratory judgment on copyright infringement, damage and profit attributable to the infringement and lawyers’ fees and other related costs.

The suit also claims that songwriter and producer Thomas Lee Brown, a co-suspect who has worked with Grande on all five of her studio albums, attended meetings with Stone in June 2017, where “You Need I Got It” was played.

In addition to Brown, Grande has 12 other co-suspects, including both individuals and companies.

VS TODAY has contacted the representative of Grande for comments.

Read more at usatoday.com.