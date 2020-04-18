Ariana Grande’s Hercules Cover is Proof of Instructions for Life Activities

While it is unclear what the future holds for the film industry, one thing at least is pretty clear: Disney has no plans to stop its animated series. classics. Scheduled for July (for now) is a Disney remake of Mulan; coming next year, for now, is Cruella, a live-action version of the 101 Dalmations. Future projects in construction include live shows from Hunchback at Notre Dame, Pinocchio, and even Bambi (sure, why not!).

But for all the digging of creative assets for a long time, Disney has yet to make its mark on Hercules, a 1997 animated film that is a little out of the box. to the tune of $ 250 million worldwide. That may change later Ariana Grandpa‘S cover of “I Didn’t Say (I’m In Love)” from the film at Thursday night’s Disney Family Singalong.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yAFmiFa6eI

ABC aired a special event, which included a meetup of High School Actors and even a beautiful face by Beyoncé (who plays “When You Want to Be at the Sun.” Old ”) – but it was Grande who stole the show. Noted by the House to follow a different set of community standards, Grande is not the only one Susan Egan make sounds from the Alan Menken and David Zippel running, but also returning work from the muses. (The song itself was inspired by 1960s girl groups such as The Ronnettes and The Supremes.) She relies heavily on school relationships for Grande to play Egan’s Meg, the female lead singer. film, which was part of the 1940s screwball comedy actresses.

Prior to the show on Thursday, Grande also posted photos from Hercules, which caused a bit of controversy online with fans thinking it would be ready to announce a live-action movie remake. That didn’t happen, of course – but it was enough that even Egan, who voiced Meg’s voice, was in the first.

