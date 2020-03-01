arica-himmel-bonds-with-television-set-father-mark-paul-gosselaar-in-excess-of-currently-being-little-one-stars

Arica Himmel rocks her awesome pink ombre glimpse at the 2020 SCAD aTVfest on Saturday afternoon (February 29) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 15-12 months-previous actress who performs a younger Bow on ABC’s hit demonstrate, mixed-ish, joined her on-display mom and dad Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar to chat about the collection.

In advance of the event, Arica opened up about Mark-Paul‘s previous as a little one star who grew up on display screen with Saved By The Bell.

“It’s so weird seeing him on Tv set that younger,” she admitted to ET following Mark-Paul disclosed that his on-screen children don’t care about that exhibit.

Having said that, for Arica it is a little bit of an inspiration: “It’s like, ‘Wow! He begun out younger like us!’”

30+ photos inside of of Arica Himmel at the 2020 SCAD aTVfest…