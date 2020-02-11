Arie Dekker: How a growing council mindset will pave the way for affordable housing

COMMENT:

It is essential to order boards to adopt a growth mindset and solve their infrastructure funding problems to provide affordable housing for New Zealand, writes Arie Dekker.

A number of factors have contributed to housing affordability becoming a major political problem in New Zealand. Local government has an important role to play in solving the supply problem.

However, it needs a strong orientation on urban boundaries and needs support in its capacity to solve the problems of financing infrastructure which also hamper growth.

Most political decision-making in New Zealand is centralized, with local authorities playing an important but reasonably limited role in the provision of public services and infrastructure. The limited mandate is accompanied by a limited income base, the majority of the income coming from the tariffs paid by the owners and the existing businesses; and fees and charges. In this context, it is easy to understand why financing growth is difficult for boards.

Local roads, drinking water and wastewater equipment and services are key components of the infrastructure for which local government is responsible. This infrastructure must be maintained and new infrastructure put in place to support growth in cities. Boards have struggled to provide this infrastructure for new developments at a pace that has kept pace with demand – there are several reasons for this.

With a limited tax base and poor pricing mechanisms for some infrastructure such as water, maintaining existing infrastructure is a problem for many boards. The boards did not have the capacity or the capacity to increase borrowing or to mobilize financing for unsecured infrastructure projects. Among the current base of taxpayers, there is a natural aversion to finance or underwrite risks on the infrastructure associated with the development of growth.

There are pricing and financing mechanisms that can provide a solution to provide faster growth infrastructure. This government is advancing a reform agenda that could make a difference if it has the political will to push forward important reforms.

The inability to adequately provide growth infrastructure has seen the councils contribute to supply side problems with artificial barriers erected to slow the pace of new developments. Many boards have developed an anti-growth bias. These constraints on municipalities and the lack of flexibility to deal with a deficit in infrastructure funding are a central driver of one of the most important political problems of the moment: accessibility to housing.

To be clear, it was not only the funding issues that saw the boards artificially restrict the availability of land for new housing. The desire to favor compact cities, even if it also restricts density by height restrictions, has been a motivating factor which must be addressed. A dislike for urban sprawl has seen the supply of land available for new housing limited, driving up land prices and affecting the price of new and existing housing.

When the availability of land for housing development is limited and competition is absent from the land market, the incentives for landowners within urban limits allowed to sit on it and keep it for future development are more high given the price inflation that occurs when demand exceeds supply.

If land markets were competitive, landowners would be encouraged to put their land for productive use in competition with others, knowing that if they did not develop their land, competing landowners from a larger basin would meet demand . Land prices should be brought down to their marginal cost, which would significantly reduce the land component of housing.

This potential is evident in the wide gap that exists between undeveloped land within urban boundaries and land outside. In a recent regulatory impact study, an analysis by the Department of the Environment and the Department of Business, Innovation and Employment indicated that house prices in Auckland are almost three times their basic cost and the difference in value for a 600 m2 section in Auckland between urban areas. and rural zoning exceeds $ 200,000.

The central government has an essential role to play in encouraging councils to move away from the anti-growth bias inherent in urban boundaries. In the 2017 Speech from the Throne, the new Labor government pledged that “this government will remove the urban growth limit from Auckland and release density controls”.

Local roads, drinking water and wastewater equipment and services need to be maintained and new infrastructure put in place to support growth in cities. Photo / File

Minister Phil Twyford recently said, “With a national policy statement under the RMA, we are going to ask councils to free up their planning rules to make room for growth, both upward and downward.” outside, with the aim of massively increasing the number of development possibilities in the market. “

Keeping these promises remains essential. There are no insignificant political hurdles to overcome and the orientation to advice should be clear. Significant land liberalization for development purposes will have an impact on the price of new homes but also on the value of existing housing – especially closer to the borders of existing urban boundaries.

If more land becomes available, it is important to provide the necessary tools so that essential infrastructure does not become a bottleneck. There are mechanisms that can prevent development from being blocked by the inability of boards to finance and therefore approve development. Alternatively, the current approach places much of the burden of the initial infrastructure on the developers and therefore the end buyer of the house through higher initial section prices. Progress is also being made here.

Financing solutions adopted in a number of foreign jurisdictions have been proposed to resolve the problem of financing infrastructure in New Zealand. The government has a home law that will facilitate the financing of special purpose vehicles.

Large-scale property developers could put in place the necessary venture capital at the early stage of development of local roads and other essential infrastructure. If they can do so knowing that designated special-purpose vehicles would purchase the asset in the future once it is released, development could be encouraged and the board bottleneck removed.

Boards would not have to go into debt, and infrastructure costs would be recovered from the owners involved during the life of the asset. The absolute level of the initial prices of the sections should be lower since the promoters have borne part of the costs of their development contributions.

The owners would buy in a new subdivision knowing that they would be collected by this special-purpose vehicle.

In the end, it would be good for local owners to have the right to vote in the governance of special-purpose vehicles, aligning taxation with representation.

This approach puts the incentives in the right place for development to happen and the structures in place that should attract investors who will provide debt financing without adding advice to already strained balance sheets.

– Arie Dekker is Director General, responsible for research at Jarden. This article reflects opinions and views at the time of publication and should not be used as the basis for making an investment decision.

.