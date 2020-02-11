Arie Dekker: How a growing council mindset will pave the way for affordable housing

COMMENT:

It is essential to order boards to adopt a growth mindset and solve their infrastructure funding problems to provide affordable housing for New Zealand, writes Arie Dekker.

A number of factors have contributed to housing affordability becoming a major political problem in New Zealand. Local government has an important role to play in solving the supply problem.

Local roads, drinking water and wastewater equipment and services need to be maintained and new infrastructure put in place to support growth in cities. Photo / File

