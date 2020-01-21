Ariel is said to have “more power” in “Little Mermaid”

Mulan’s live action restart is on the horizon, but there are still Disney Reinassance films where the mouse can milk dry, and next up is The Little Mermaid. The film that started the Disney Reinassance, surprisingly, hasn’t yet been turned into a live action adaptation, but with the cast of adult star Halle Bailey at the helm, we know he’s coming and they’re already looking for ways to get around Girl boss, ”said Ariel.

As CBR reports, Daveed Diggs, who is in the new film Sebastian, gave a quick taste of how Ariel is being turned into a “more powerful” character during a short interview with Variety:

“It’s different. It’s great. Some of the updates they made to the story are really important to give Ariel more power back,” he said. “It’s fun to work on something that is in the idea the intention is that we can do it first if we can do it now – if we don’t leave it alone as a time capsule. “

Hmm. It makes me a little nervous. Disney tried to “update” their films to try to account for each entry by TV Tropes YMMV and Headscratcher to prove that they have gone with the times and can somehow be capitalist and woken up. Well … it doesn’t always work the way you think.

One of the complex things about the Disney princesses that they treat as avatars for feminist discourse is that while this is important because of their impact on young women, the source material is inherently problematic or outdated. Yes, people have been discussing whether Ariel is feminist to … make decisions, even if they’re terrible, but how do you deal with Ariel and the story without simply starting a new story from scratch?

Ariel’s problem was never that she needed power. For people who grappled with the character, it seemed like she was giving up part of her identity to a man. If they made a big speech to Ariel stating their reasons for wanting to be on the surface, it would “address” the problem, but if Disney films are still predominantly heterosexual and rarely more than two women in key roles at the same time play, I think it should bring some of that energy into new films.

Frozen 2, although it was a sequel, was a great example of how to address things while allowing the story to be a story. I don’t want another “speechless” Aladdin 2019 moment or Belle building a washing machine to “prove” it’s intelligent. If we want to do The Little Mermaid, just do it well and make it worth the trip. Mulan looks like it does, and I hope given the fact that they’ll have a black Ariel, they’ll bring some writers with them who will do more than just nostalgic fundraising.

Unless they make Ariel a sea witch. I support that.

