ariel-wintertime-returned-to-her-purple-hair-after-wrapping-on-‘modern-family’

Ariel Winter is a pink head once again!

The 21-calendar year-old actress stepped out of 9 Zero A single salon with a refreshing new look on Tuesday (February 25) in Los Angeles.

Photographs: Examine out the newest photos of Ariel Winter season

Ariel went from a deep black hair colour to her desired pink, just days following wrapping generation on the final period of Fashionable Spouse and children.

“bye bye dark hair 🙂 I do not feel I’ll miss out on you :))),” Ariel wrote on Instagram with a minor letter to her iconic deep black hair.

Look at this article on Instagram bye bye dim hair 🙂 I do not think I’ll skip you :))) A publish shared by ARIEL Winter (@arielwinter) on Feb 25, 2020 at 11: 52am PST

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB