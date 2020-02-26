ariel-wintertime-returned-to-her-purple-hair-after-wrapping-on-‘modern-family’

Ariel Winter is a pink head once again!
The 21-calendar year-old actress stepped out of 9 Zero A single salon with a refreshing new look on Tuesday (February 25) in Los Angeles.
Ariel went from a deep black hair colour to her desired pink, just days following wrapping generation on the final period of Fashionable Spouse and children.
“bye bye dark hair 🙂 I do not feel I’ll miss out on you :))),” Ariel wrote on Instagram with a minor letter to her iconic deep black hair.
