Aries Moon Fear Blaster by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

The looming doubt that lies before us, however brave and frightening it may seem, is only a stupid obstacle. This fiery Aries moon burns it off. It sets in motion, ignites a flame from the flirt, gives a push on the dance floor of life, and we blow right through the illusion of limitations.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). “This is not as advertised!” You will think, especially in the case of people. They cannot be blamed for presenting less than accurately. Very few people are experts in who they are.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You will feel good about the work you do, not because it could end at a certain point or bring you glory, but because you are proud of what you are contributing during the long, unannounced journey.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). It will feel like there are too many variables out of your control to make a goal of a certain trajectory. But you can control your attitude, and that is what you will focus on with enormous effect.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You have no problem distinguishing fact and fiction. They can connect a lie detector if they want, but your internal detector exceeds the need. You don’t want to believe; you want to know.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). The magic of checklists is recognized in almost every profession you can imagine – space travel, medicine, sports. Checklists are a fact of life. Recognize this in your life too.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Ideas come with the dawn of the day and remain until the sun rises higher. Pick them up or get lost in the whirlwind of everyday life. Work brings strange happiness.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Just as babies have the instinct to walk, you tend to grow beyond the emotional limitations of the past. There is a higher level of feeling, and all you have to do is get up and get a sense of it.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You have no idea what limitations are real until you try to free them. Fight a bit and loose knots fall apart and fake chains crack and crumble like polystyrene.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Life has never promised you it would be exciting, and yet you get hungry. The urge to create problems is overwhelming. After all, problems are an irresistible attraction of human nature.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Do you get some wise ideas? Stars correspond to zap you with ideas of the heart that include a lot. This wisdom beyond your years is a gift that will come in handy for many people who seek advice from you.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You often see something that needs to be done and you feel compelled to help, even if you don’t want to. Wanting or not wanting to do things can be one of the most irrelevant aspects of being a good person.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). If you almost always say ‘no’, you are right with what is suitable for the average person on a typical day. If you say “no” more often, show your taste. “Yes” more often and you show vitality.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 29). Do you have a problem with receiving compliments? Well, you gotta get over it. That annoying praise will pile up this year. Friendships become stronger – this is the treasure of a good life. You will invest and win in May. In July your treasures will count on you and you will not disappoint them. Taurus and Sagittarius are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 39 and 19.

APOTROPAIC SYMBOLS: KYLIX: The city of Chalkida, the capital of a large Greek island, has the same name that it bore in ancient times. Many treasures have been dug up including the kylix that dates back to 530 BC. and is characterized as a cup or vase, often with two handles and on the outside the symbol of the eyes.

You could not only drink from a Kylix, but also hold it in a toast, where it could act as a mask, creating the illusion that the big eyes on the pottery were his own. This was immediately a fun party trick, a call to the wine gods to bless and improve this drinking experience, and a warning to scare away the evil spirits who rule things like poisoning – a more urgent threat then than now. These were the days before anything was known about bacteria, pre-cooling, and for these and other reasons, eating food and wine could be a precarious thing. Poison was a popular method of murder at the time; women have insulted their husbands, nobles stripped of unwanted political opponents and matters ranging from economic to clumsy to personal could be treated with just a few drops in a drink. The eyes on a cup said, “Let’s have fun,” and in case they said, “Hey, evil, go back!”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Oprah Winfrey wants you to “lead your best life,” a slogan in line with her Aquarius ideals. Nativity, Venus and Mercury devoted to philanthropy make perfect sense to the mogul who gives millions to charities, including various foundations of her own creation. Her fiery Sagittarius moon points to a refined worldview and an unstoppable heartfire.

