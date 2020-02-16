[Arik Matson, officer shot in the head, now walks with enable and enjoys pizza – Up Information Data]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Info) – Waseca police officer Arik Matson can now stroll with aid and consume stable food items, according to his family members.

The 32-12 months-old officer was shot in the head on January 6 when he responded to a get in touch with about a suspicious person wandering all-around some backyards.

In an entry in Matson’s sister-in-law’s newspaper, Nicole Matson, she suggests Arik Matson has been working tough with her physiotherapists, and walked just about 50 toes with aid on Thursday, which was her longest stroll to date.

She claims Matson has progressed and can now move her remaining arm and leg far more.

“Her voice is getting louder and she can talk extra plainly occasionally. They have improved her eating plan so she could get pleasure from some of her favorites like pizza and roast beef for meals,” explained Nicole Matson. “There is a thing about a good pizza that can function wonders to carry your spirits.”

A GoFundMe webpage has been designed to assist the Matson family.

Tyler Janovsky was billed with capturing officer Arik Matson and faces multiple legal prices, which includes tried first-diploma murder. A choose set a bond on February four for $ three million.